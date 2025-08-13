AI Startup Perplexity Makes Unsolicited Offer To Buy Chrome Browser For $34.5 Billion

Hyderabad: Perplexity just recently launched an AI-powered Comet web browser with agentic capabilities, but it looks like the AI startup is not content with its own product and is ready to make big money moves to kickstart its browser journey. Perplexity is reportedly making an "all-cash offer" to buy Google Chrome, which is not yet available for sale.

According to multiple reports, Perplexity is putting together a bid to buy Google Chrome for $34.5 billion, which translates to around Rs 3 lakh crores. Notably, the AI startup itself is valued at $18 billion, which is almost half the amount it is ready to spend to acquire the Chrome browser.

Perplexity says that "multiple funds" may be willing to finance the deal in full. As per the report, the company's unsolicited offer also pledges to keep Chromium open source and invest $3 billion over two years in the project.

This is not the first time Perplexity has talked about buying the Chrome browser. Previously, the AI startup said in court that it thinks that it could run Chromium at the same scale as Google without charging for the work. It also says that it could maintain the quality of the browser.

Google Chrome was launched in 2008 and became the most popular browser globally in just four years of its launch. Used by over 3 billion people around the world, Chrome holds over 65 per cent of the global browser market share, far ahead of players like Safari (over 18 per cent) and Microsoft Edge (over 5 per cent). However, the US government wants Google to sell Chrome as part of the antitrust suit the company lost last year.

The judge in the case ruled that Google held an illegal monopoly in its core market of internet search. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says that forcing the tech giant to divest Chrome would create a more equal playing field for search competitors. Google, however, does not want to proceed with the sale and calls DOJ's proposal "a radical interventionist agenda" and "wildly overbroad".

The search behemoth is currently awaiting the antitrust decision, where the judge may order a forced sale of Chrome as part of the remedies. The order is expected to arrive by the end of this month.