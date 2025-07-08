5G Smartphone Under Rs 5,000: Ai+ Pulse And Nova 5G Smartphones Launched In India

Hyderabad: NXTQuautum Shift Technologies, a company founded by Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth, has launched their first smartphones, Ai+ Pluse and Ai+ Nova 5G smartphones, which are said to be made in India. The company claims that these smartphones are developed to safeguard the privacy of the users while offering a good mobile experience to its users.

The CEO explained how the user data will be completely safe on their smartphones. He said that users will get a dashboard in the phone’s software, where users can track which app uses their data and send it to whom and where. Moreover, the company has indigenously made an operating system named NXTQuantum OS, which is based on Android 15. The OS is claimed to have no bloatware, promising to provide a clean and seamless user interface.

Ai+ Pulse and Nova 5G: Price, availability

The Ai+ Pulse comes in two variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 4,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 6,999. Meanwhile, the Ai+ Nova 5G also comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 9,999. Both smartphones are available in five colours: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple.

Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G (Image Credit: AI Plus)

They will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Flipkart Minutes. The flash sale for the Pulse will be on July 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM, while the flash sale for the Nova 5G will be on July 13, 2025, at 12:00 PM. As a launch offer, Axis Bank credit card users will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on both devices. These handsets can also be bought on a no-cost EMI for 3 months. Notably, these offers are valid only on the first day of sale.

Ai+ Pulse and Nova 5G: Specifications

The Ai+ Pulse features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a Unisoc T615 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The company claims that the Pulse secured an AnTuTu score of 262K. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera and an AI secondary camera. The phone has a 5MP front-facing camera.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Ai+ Pulse runs on NXTQuantum OS, based on Android 15.

Ai+ Pulse: Specifications Specifications Details Processor Unisoc T615 (Antutu: 262K) Camera 50MP Dual AI Camera Expandable Memory Up to 1TB Battery 5000mAh Display 6.75" HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate Bloatware No Community App NxtQuantum Community App

The Ai+ Nova 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T8200, which scored an AnTuTu score of 501K, claims the company. The processor is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera and an AI secondary camera. The handset has a 5MP front-facing camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Ai+ Nova 5G runs on NXTQuantum OS, based on Android 15.