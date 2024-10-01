AI Market Set To Skyrocket, Expected To Reach $990 Billion By 2027: Report

New Delhi: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is poised for explosive growth with estimates projecting an expansion from $185 billion in 2023 to between $780 billion and $990 billion by 2027, according to Bain & Company’s Technology Report 2024. The report delves into the profound impact AI is having across multiple sectors, reshaping the global technology landscape, enterprise value and the structure of entire industries.

AI Era Revolutionizing Technology and Business

The report highlights that 2024 marks a pivotal point in the tech sector's evolution as it fully transitions into the AI-driven phase of computing. AI is not only altering how businesses operate, but also fundamentally changing how industries are structured. The study forecasts that advancements in AI will affect everything from data centre demand and talent acquisition to geopolitical trading blocs.

The dominance of Tech Giants Remains Unshaken

Despite the rapid changes in the industry, many of the top players from previous decades remain firmly in control. Four out of the five most valuable technology companies in 2024, Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet (Google), have consistently held dominant positions over the last 15 years, retaining and growing their market shares. Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, which were major players as far back as 2009, continue to lead the charge, alongside newer tech entrants adapting to AI’s rising influence.

AI's Expanding Influence Across Industries

Bain's report explores how AI has become a significant driver of innovation and competition across industries. The growing demand for AI-powered software, services and data processing capacity is reshaping business strategies, with companies rapidly adapting to capture new opportunities. AI is also impacting workforce dynamics, with businesses vying for top AI talent as they seek to stay ahead of technological advancements.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the growth of AI presents enormous business opportunities, it also poses challenges. Companies must navigate an evolving technological landscape, invest in talent and address issues around data security and ethical AI usage. Bain's report emphasises that businesses embracing AI will have the potential to unlock new sources of value, but only if they effectively manage these challenges.

As AI continues to revolutionise the global tech sector, the next decade promises to be a transformative era. Companies that can harness the power of AI stand to gain significant competitive advantages, making this an essential area of focus for forward-thinking enterprises.

Read more: