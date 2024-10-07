ETV Bharat / technology

AI In Healthcare Not Just About Technology, It’s About Transforming Lives: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday said AI in healthcare is not just about technology; it’s about transforming lives. Addressing the launch of four artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products in Hyderabad, The IT Minister said, "AI in healthcare is not just about technology; it’s about transforming lives. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we can enhance diagnostics, personalize treatment, and ensure better outcomes, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and effective for every individual. Together, we are paving the way for a healthier future."

Hyderabad-headquartered Blue Cloud Softech (BCS), listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 539607), has announced the launch of four artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products—BluHealth Application, Blura, EduGenie and BioSter in Indian market on Monday. The innovative products were unveiled by Telangana Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Sridhar Babu was the chief guest and Former Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra was another guest at the launch event. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of BCS, explained how each of their products embodies the innovative spirit that drives the company in creating solutions that make a real difference.

The highlight of the event was the product demos that put the spotlight on their innovative features and potential to transform their respective industries through cutting-edge technologies. The launch marked a significant milestone in Blue Cloud Softech’s commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to address real-world challenges. It showcased its success in propelling the future with revolutionary digital solutions.

Janaki Yarlagadda said, "AI is the catalyst for a new frontier across every sector, driving innovation and efficiency. As we integrate AI into our daily lives, we empower individuals and organisations to unlock remarkable potential. This technology not only enhances productivity but also enriches the human experience, allowing us to focus on creativity, empathy, and progress. The future is bright, and we must responsibly use AI as it leads the way for mankind."

BluHealth is an AI-powered mobile application designed to transform proactive population health management. By offering non-invasive health screenings and seamless telehealth integration, BluHealth will make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Utilizing advanced AI-enabled facial health vitals, the app tracks vital signs such as blood pressure, pulse rate, respiration rate, and haemoglobin levels through remote photoplethysmography (rPPG).