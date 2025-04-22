AI Could Cure All Diseases In 10 Years, Says Google DeepMind Chief Hassabis

Hyderabad: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, predicted that the latest AI models could not only cure diseases but might put an end to all diseases altogether. His statement soon received unexpected support from one of his market rivals, Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, who even called him a “genius”.

During the CBS’ "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday, April 20, 2025, Hassabis mentioned that using the new AI models, the time and efforts taken to develop a single drug can be brought down significantly “from years to maybe months or maybe even weeks.” AI would “revolutionise human health”, and Hassabis thinks one day we can cure all diseases with the help of AI.

When Hassabis was asked if AI could lead to the end of all diseases, the 48-year-old British scientist mentioned that it's attainable and could be reached within the next decade or so.

Aravind Srivinas, CEO of Perplexity, turned to his X handle and shared a bit of the interview video. His caption mentioned Hassabis as a “genius” and should be given all possible resources to make it happen.

Notably, Perplexity AI is an AI-powered search engine which directly rivals Google. The AI company also plans to introduce Comet, a new agentic web browser which would challenge the dominance of Google Chrome.

AI saves billions of years

In the interview, Hassabis mentioned that the new AI models developed by DeepMind were able to complete the mapping of 200 million protein structures within a year, which would have taken "a billion years of PhD time".

Recently, while speaking with Reid Hoffman, CEO of LinkedIn, in the ‘Possible’ podcast, the British scientist, Hassabis, said, “If we can reduce the time it takes to discover a protein structure from. It used to take a PhD student, their entire PhD, as a rule of thumb, to discover one protein structure. So, four or five years. And there are 200 million proteins known to science. And we folded them all in one year."

"So we did a billion years of PhD time in one year... is another way you can think of it. And then gave it to the world freely to use. And two million researchers around the world have used it. And we spun out a new company, Isomorphic, to try and go further downstream now and develop the drugs needed, and try and reduce that time," he added.

Also Read: AlphaFold 3: Google Unveils AI Model to Predict Behaviour of Human Molecules