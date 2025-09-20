ETV Bharat / technology

AI-Based Weather Forecast Tool Helps Farmers Adapt To Climate Change, Unusual Monsoon

For weather forecast, AI models are not only more accurate but also eliminate the need for supercomputers ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: As climate change brings unpredictable weather patterns, farmers in India are increasingly relying on technology to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing environment. The Indian Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare is using artificial intelligence to provide accurate monsoon forecasts. This initiative allows 38 million farmers to receive AI-based predictions about the rainy season up to 30 days in advance, helping them to make better decisions on planting.

This program is a groundbreaking step in using AI to help farmers deal with climate change. Unlike just a weather prediction service, it offers a customised solution for smallholder farmers who depend on monsoon rains for their crops. Researchers believe that the use of AI could greatly benefit millions of farmers globally, especially in tropical areas.

The AI-based forecast for monsoon is the result of the Indian Ministry of Agriculture working with a global research team. Led by the University of Chicago's Human-Centred Weather Forecasts Initiative, the project included researchers from IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore, and UC Berkeley. After testing different models, they found that Google's Neural GCM model and ECMWF's AI Forecasting System were the most reliable for predicting the monsoon. To boost accuracy, they combined these AI models with historical rainfall data from the India Meteorological Department. The project received partial funding from AIM for Scale, a global initiative supported by the Gates Foundation and the UAE, focused on agricultural innovations for farmers in developing countries.

Accurate AI forecasts empower farmers to adapt

Economist Michael Kremer says that disseminating AI weather forecasts provides significant benefits, generating over $100 for each dollar invested by the government. India is at the forefront of using AI to enhance various sectors, especially agriculture. This year was crucial for launching the program, unlike a typical monsoon season—where rains arrive over southern India in June and steadily advance north—the 2025 monsoon started early and stalled for nearly three weeks. AI forecasts accurately predicted this delay, helping farmers plan their activities effectively.

Parasnath Tiwari, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh, received the forecast on his phone and used the information to prepare early and switch to more lucrative crops, assured by the forecast’s prediction of a long monsoon season. "Before this, I mostly relied on my own experience and local knowledge to know when the monsoon would arrive," he said. "The forecast about the arrival of the monsoon was accurate…I have increased trust in the forecast, and I will rely on the information shared by scientists in the future."

Crafting a smarter, farmer-centred forecast

A collaboration led by the University of Chicago’s Human-Centred Weather Forecasts Initiative, along with researchers from IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore, and UC Berkeley, has improved monsoon predictions using seven different weather models. They assessed these models over nearly 60 years of data to better meet farmers' needs for accurate forecasts.