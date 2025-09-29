ETV Bharat / technology

Agnikul Unveils Plans To Build Fully-Resusable Rockets

New Delhi: Space start-up Agnikul Cosmos announced on Monday that the rockets it plans to build will be fully reusable, allowing it to offer satellite-launch services at globally-competitive prices. The Chennai-based start-up made the announcement at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney and asserted that it is aiming to ensure that no part of its rockets is fully expended or left behind.

Agnikul carried out its maiden sub-orbital test flight of its 3D-printed rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD, last year and plans to carry out its orbital launch soon.

"We have consistently designed our vehicles to ensure that affordability and flexibility are never afterthoughts but are built in from day one," Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, said.

"We are grateful to the critical support from IN-SPACe and ISRO. Their willingness to allow us to explore rocket-stage recovery and reuse has empowered us to attempt this feat both from a policy friendliness and tech support standpoint," he added.

Backed by multiple patents secured in the United States, Europe and India for Agnikul's proprietary multi-purpose and reusability technologies, the company is scaling up towards commercially-viable, fully-reusable launch vehicles, it said in a statement.

Central to this effort is Agnikul's patent on combined launch vehicle and satellite systems, along with its semi-cryogenic propellant technology, chosen to enable efficient refurbishment and cost-effective re-flights.

Following a fully-successful controlled-ascent launch using Agnikul's proprietary autopilot algorithms and software, the company is accelerating development to validate commercially-valuable reusable spaceflight technologies.