After iPhones, Blinkit To Deliver Xiaomi And Nokia Phones In 10 Minutes

Hyderabad: Quick commerce platform Blinkit announced a partnership with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver their "best-selling" smartphones and feature phones within 10 minutes. The service is currently live in parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, and Nokia 105 are already available on the Blinkit app. In addition to 10-minute delivery, customers can also avail of no-cost EMI on most of these phones, Dhindsa added.

The platform has confirmed to add more phones and brands to this list very soon.

Notably, Blinkit already delivers Apple iPhones in select locations. Blinkit has been delivering these devices since the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Indian consumers could purchase the new device via Blinkit as soon as it officially went on sale in the country.

The partnership with Xiaomi and Nokia has allowed it to expand handset offerings on the platform, helping it further solidify its position in the quick commerce space.

Earlier this month, Blinkit announced the introduction of an ambulance service with Basic Life Support (BLS) facilities in India, aiming to deliver "fast and reliable ambulance services" in Indian cities.

The BLS service currently includes five ambulances, equipped with oxygen cylinders and Automated External Defibrillators (AED), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and medical supplies like emergency medicines and injections. Additionally, each ambulance will have a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver to provide primary treatment to the patient.

The service is currently only available in Gurugram and Blinkit aims to expand it to other cities and areas across the country within the next two years. Blinkit emphasised that the ambulance service is not intended to fulfil its financial goals and will be made available to the public at an affordable price.