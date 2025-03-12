After Airtel, Jio Signs Deal With Elon Musk's SpaceX To Offer Starlink Internet Services In India

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio on Wednesday said that a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX has been signed to bring Starlink's internet services to India. This deal was announced just a day after Bharti Airtel signed a similar agreement. Similar to Airtel's deal, the agreement between Jio and SpaceX is subject to the space company receiving authorisation for Starlink in India.

So far, Jio and SpaceX have taken opposite positions on how the spectrum for satellite communication should be allocated to companies. Jio calls for an auction, while SpaceX stands firm on the administrative allocation. Notably, SpaceX has applied for a security clearance with the Indian government, which is understood to be undergoing review at the Home Ministry.

"Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio’s position as the world’s largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink’s position as the world’s leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India," Jio said in a statement.

Reliance Jio said that the agreement enables it and SpaceX to explore how Starlink's services can complement each other's offerings to its customers and businesses. Moreover, Jio will offer Starlink equipment to be made available via its retail and online outlets and also support customer service installation and activation processes.

“Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high-speed internet to the most challenging of locations in a quick and affordable manner,” Jio said in a statement.

Both companies are analysing each other's complementary areas of cooperation where they can take advantage of their respective infrastructure to "enhance India's digital ecosystem".

Matthew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, said, "Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, said, "We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations, and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services."

Also read: Airtel Partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Services to India