Adobe Photoshop App Lands On iPhone With Free Access To Desktop Editing Tools, AI Features

Hyderabad: Adobe has announced the introduction of the Photoshop mobile application, bringing a suite of imaging tools and generative AI-powered design features from the desktop to the small screen. The Photoshop app is now available on iPhone with Android getting a similar application later this year.
Notably, Adobe already had Photoshop Express app for iOS and Android for years, but the new application is said to be powerful as it was designed from the group up to welcome a new generation of image and design enthusiasts. The company says that the new Photoshop app sports an easy-to-use mobile interface, bringing existing customers more features and ease of access -- all in the palm of their hands.
In addition to a mobile-friendly design, the new mobile app comes with Photoshop's iconic image editing and design capabilities, including tools like layering and masking. Additionally, it also features Adobe's popular Firefly-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand, available in both free and premium offerings, allowing users to expand their pictures outside of the frame and original scene.
Adobe Photoshop Mobile: Free vs Premium Features
Photoshop on iPhone is a free app, which offers free access to several popular Adobe Photoshop tools and features from the web, including selections, layers, masks, Tap Select, Spot healing Brush, and Adobe Firefly features like Generative Fill and Expand. It also offers access to free Adobe Stock assets and integration with Adobe Creative apps, such as Express, Fresco, and Lightroom.
Meanwhile, tools like Magic Wand, Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, Object Select, and Content Aware Fill are locked behind a paywall. The list of premium features also includes certain editing features like Lighten and Darken, Advanced Blend Modes, thousands of fonts, and certain Filefly-powered tools like Generate Similar and Reference Image.
Photoshop Mobile: Premium Tier Price
The Photoshop premium upgrade costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Notably, all current Photoshop paid plans already include access to Photoshop on iPad and Photoshop on the web. These plans now also include access to Photoshop on mobile.
In India, Photoshop costs Rs 733.96 per month, whereas the bundle pack of Photoshop and Lightroom costs Rs 798.10 per month. Both of these plans offer access to Photoshop on the desktop, web, iPhone, and iPad.