Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro With Stock Android Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Acer has launched its first smartphone series in India. The Acer Super series includes two smartphones— Acer Super ZX and Acer Super ZX Pro. Both devices pack 5,000 mAh batteries with 33W wired fast-charging, run Stock Android out of the box, and support dual SIM and 5G connectivity. The Acer Super ZX is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and features a 64MP triple rear camera module. Meanwhile, the Acer Super ZX Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro: Price, Availability

The Acer Super ZX is priced at Rs 9,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the Super ZX Pro is priced at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. These handsets will go on sale in India via Amazon from April 25, 2025.

Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro: Specifications

The Acer Super ZX features a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 main rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. A 13MP camera is placed at the front.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The device runs Stock Android out of the box. Moreover, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a plastic back and weighs 200 grams.

Meanwhile, the Acer Super ZX Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage. The Super ZX Pro boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 50MP front-facing camera.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W of fast wired charging. The phone runs on Stock Android out of the box. Weighing 182 grams, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a glass back.

