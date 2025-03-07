Acer Confirmed To Launch New 'Smartphones' In India: Check Launch Date, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Acer is all set to launch new smartphones in India later this month. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphones, but the exact models have not yet been revealed. A dedicated page has been created on Amazon, confirming the arrival of the upcoming devices on March 25, 2025.

After launch, the handsets will be available for purchase via the same e-commerce portal. It is expected that these smartphones will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 in India. The promotional poster on Amazon says, "The Next Horizon, Acer, Smartphones, Witness the launch on 25th of March, 2025." In the poster, the word "smartphones" suggests that the Taiwan-based company might launch multiple handsets in India.

Acer New Smartphone Launch (Image Credit: Amazon)

Acer Smartphones: Expected Design

Earlier this year, two smartphones -- Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 -- were spotted on the Acerpure website. It is expected that these handsets could be the ones to be launched on March 25, 2025.

Acerone Liquid S272E4 (Image Credit: Acerpure)

The devices have 'Acerpure' branding on the back and have a rectangular body with rounded corners at all sides. The phone also sports a rectangular rear camera module with dual camera sensors in the camera island, along with a small LED flash unit on the back panel. Both devices have a different arrangement of the rear dual cameras. Moreover, on the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S162E4, "SMART Main Camera" is printed on one of the ends of the rectangular camera module, indicating that the device might arrive with an AI-powered rear main camera.

On the front, both handsets have a waterdrop-notch display with a slightly broader bezel at the bottom.

New Acer Smartphones: Specifications, Features

As per the Acerpure listing, the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S162E4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S272E4 sports a 6.75-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) display. The Acerpure Acerone Liquid S162E4 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S272E4 will be powered by an MT6765 chipset paired with 4GB+64GB configuration.

Acerone Liquid S162E4 (Image Credit: Acerpure)

Both devices support storage expansion. The Acerone Liquid S162E4 and the Acerone Liquid S272E4 can support up to 512GB and 256GB storage, respectively. For optics, the Acerone Liquid S162E4 features a 16MP rear main camera with a 0.08MP secondary sensor, while the Acerone Liquid S272E4 features a 20MP primary rear lens with a 0.3MP secondary sensor. Both phones include a 5MP front-facing camera. Both handsets house a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery.