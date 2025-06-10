'A Virtual Yoga Master At Fingertips,' IIITDM Kurnool Unveils AI-Powered Yoga App

Kurnool: In a remarkable achievement, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh have developed an Artificial Intelligence-based yoga app.

Prof. Krishnanayak, Associate Professor from the ECE Department, served as the lead mentor for the project, while Prof. M. Naresh Babu from the Computer Science Department provided technical coordination. According to the developers, the app acting as a personal instructor will be able to analyse whether a user is performing the different asanas of yoga correctly.

By placing their phone in front during practice, users will receive real-time feedback and guidance until they achieve the correct posture. The app aims to offer the experience of having a yoga teacher beside you.

The team began development by integrating Surya Namaskara (sun salutation) into the app. They plan to add more asanas in phases, making it a comprehensive digital yoga companion.

After reviewing the app’s features, senior officials from the AYUSH department of the Andhra Pradesh government approved its inclusion in the official state portal. The app is now available for public download via the YogaAndhra website: http://yogandhra.ap.gov.in

To formalise this collaboration, IIITDM faculty members will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government in Visakhapatnam today. The agreement will be signed in the presence of government ministers and senior AYUSH department officials. Under this MoU, the app will be developed further in line with government guidelines and wellness objectives.