ETV Bharat / technology

A Blockbuster Chinese Video Game Sparks Debate on Sexism in the Nation's Gaming Industry

Washington: A blockbuster new Chinese video game hailed as a milestone for the country's gaming industry has put an unexpected spotlight on longstanding claims of rampant sexism in China's male-dominated gaming culture.

While some gamers are basking in the runaway success of the action-adventure title "Black Myth: Wukong," others are voicing their complaints about sexism in Chinese gaming and lodging allegations against the game's Shenzhen-based developer, Game Science, that it posted offensive messages online.

Critics posted screenshots of the messages on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, with one compilation receiving over 400,000 likes. One of the posts that critics say came from founder Feng Ji uses descriptions of oral sex as a metaphor for the positive responses about the game's promotional video. Other examples include lewd recruiting posters.

AP was not able to independently verify the screenshots, though gamers interviewed reported seeing the posts. Game Science did not respond to an email seeking comment and hasn't publicly commented on the controversy.

The criticism reflects simmering anger among Chinese women in the industry who say they have long been targeted by misogynistic remarks and behavior.

Gender inequality is a global problem in the heavily male-dominated gaming industry. Despite making up almost half of the gamers globally, women made up only about 22% of the gaming industry workforce in 2020, according to Women in Games, a United Kingdom-based organization.

Skylar Hu, the only woman on her game engineering team of over 20 people, said her male colleagues often posted sexual jokes in work chat groups. She said when she told offenders to stop, her messages were ignored.

"Offensive jokes are so common and explicit," Hu, 23, said in a phone interview, speaking on condition she be cited by her English name out of concern for her safety online.

For Jessica Hua, a former video game operation manager, controversy over the game reminded her of the toxic environment she experienced as a woman in the game industry.