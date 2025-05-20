80% In 6 Minutes: Indian Scientists Develop Super-Fast Charging Sodium-Ion Battery

Bengaluru: A research team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has developed a super-fast charging sodium-ion battery (SIB) that has the potential to replace lithium-ion batteries. Based on a NASICON-type cathode and anode material, the newly developed SIB claims to charge up to 80 per cent in just six minutes and last over 3000 charge cycles.

The world currently relies heavily on batteries and while lithium-ion batteries have stood at the forefront of the energy shift, they are costly, scarce, and have attached geopolitical constraints. Meanwhile, Sodium is cheap and abundantly available in India. A battery built on sodium instead of lithium could help the country to become self-reliant in energy storage technology—a key goal of the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

So far, sodium-ion batteries have not risen to their lithium counterparts as conventional SIBs are super slow to charge and have a short lifespan. However, scientists in Bengaluru claim to have solved this problem by using a clever mix of chemistry and nanotechnology, making SIBs that can charge super quickly and last for a long time.

Left: Fast charging sodium ion battery | Right: Researchers of discovery - Biplab Patra and Premkumar Senguttuvan (Image Credits: JNCASR via PIB)

Led by Professor Premkumar Senguttuvan and PhD scholar Biplab Patra, the team of scientists engineered a novel material for the anode—Na₁.₀V₀.₂₅Al₀.₂₅Nb₁.₅(PO₄)₃—and optimised it in three critical ways:

Shrinking the particles to the nanoscale

Wrapping them in a thin carbon coat

Improving the anode material by adding a small amount of aluminium.

These tweaks reportredly made sodium ions move faster and more safely, enabling both speed and durability. In addiiton to saving cost, sodium-ion batteries with fast charging and long lifespan can have a wide range of usability as they can power everything from electric vehicles and solar grids to drones and rural homes.

This technology has been thoroughly tested using advanced methods like electrochemical cycling and quantum simulations. It has been found to support fast charging while avoiding fire hazards and wear-and-tear issues of traditional batteries. Although more work is needed before these batteries become commercially available, this breakthrough is a major step forward.