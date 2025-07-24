Google I/O Connect India 2025: 8 Indian Startups Present Apps Built Using Google AI Models

Hyderabad: Google conducted the I/O Connect India 2025 event in Bengaluru, which showcased new AI-powered tools and programs made for the Indian developer ecosystem. In the event, eight domestic startups presented their apps created using Google’s new AI models. The eight Indian startups include Sarvam, CoRover, Dashverse, Entri, Glance, Invideo, Nykaa, and Toonsutra.

The Bengaluru-based startup, Sarvam, used Google’s Gemma 3 model, while others used the Google Gemini to power their new app features.

Indian startups at the Google I/O Connect India 2025

Sarvam, a Bengaluru-based AI startup, showcased its newly launched open-source translation model, the Sarvam-Translate. It uses Google’s Gemma 3 and is designed to deliver translations for long-form content across all 22 officially recognised Indian languages. The Sarvam-Translate is offered as a hosted translation API, a cloud-based service that allows developers to integrate machine translation capabilities into apps, websites, or software without the need to create or maintain their own translation engine. It has been serving over 100,000 weekly translation requests. It is also a key component of Samvaad, which is Sarvam’s conversational AI agent platform that handles over 10 million conversation turns across Indian languages.

CoRover, another Bengaluru-based startup, used Google’s Gemini to create customisable, multilingual customer chatbots for businesses, which support over 100 languages with nearly 99 per cent accuracy. According to Google, the company’s BharatGPT AI model has served more than 1 billion users, over 25,000 enterprises and developers, and handled over 20 billion interactions. The AI model used Gemini via the Google Cloud AI Stack.

Glance, an AI commerce platform from Bengaluru, used Gemini and Imagen via Vertex AI in its app to create a personalised experience for users. The app allows users to upload selfies through their smartphones to generate different looks styled on their own image, as per their preferences.

Entri, a Kerala-based edutech platform, integrated Gemini into its AI-powered Teacher Assistant and interview Coach tools, which enable users to receive real-time support in Indian languages. The Mountain View-based tech giant states that over 53 per cent of users accessed the Teacher Assistant, while 91 per cent tried the Interview Coach.

Invideo is a cloud-based video generation platform, which is based in San Francisco, founded by Sanket Shah, Harsh Vakharia, and Pankit Chheda. The platform used Google’s Imagen 4 and Veo 3 to create videos from ads and explainers to stories and films. With the help of Google AI stack, Invideo allows its users to visualise their ideas through AI-generated videos using text prompts.

Nykaa, a Mumbai-based retail firm, used Gemini via Chrome’s multimodal API to enable visual product search on its website, allowing users to click a photo and find the matching or suggested items from the company’s catalogue.

Dashverse, a Hyderabad-based company that handles creative arts and entertainment activities, used Gemini, Veo 3, and Lyria 2 on Vertex AI in its AI platforms, Dashtoon Studio, and Frameo. These AI-powered platforms are used to create comics and cinematic videos with text prompts. The two platforms operate their two consumer apps, Dashtoon and Dashreels, which have reached two million users. Moreover, the company has also created an AI-generated 90-minute Indian mythology epic drama using Veo 3 and Lyria 2 on Vertex AI.

Toonsutra, an Indian webcomics app, utilised Gemini 2.5 Pro and Lyria 2 to create Indian-language webcomics with music and character voices. It uses Veo 3’s image-to-video feature to generate comic visuals.