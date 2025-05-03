74% Indian Gen Z Users Spend 6 Hours Every Week Gaming On Phones: Survey

Hyderabad: It has become a normal routine for Indian households to witness youngsters, aged people and even toddlers to spend their time playing games on smartphones daily or weekly. As per a survey conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR), over 32 per cent of Indian users spend four to six hours of their time every week playing mobile games. The report also mentioned that around 74 per cent of Gen Z users spend at least six hours playing games on their smartphones.

India is moving towards Gaming Addiction

CMR for its report surveyed 1,550 users from Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities across India. The cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Indore, and Gwalior. The survey respondents were categorised into three generational groups: Millennials (aged from 28 to 44 years), Gen Z (aged from 13-28 years), and Gen Alpha (aged up to 13 years).

The survey came up amid growing concerns about gaming addiction in India. According to sources, the Centre is looking forward to imposing time limits and curbing online spending for players, which includes real money. It is also found that 72 per cent of smartphone gamers play games primarily for three things– entertainment, mental agility, and socialising, among which the latter two stand at 52 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

Gen Z and Gaming Preferences

Sugandha Srivastava, Senior Analyst of CyberMedia Research, in a statement, said that there is a clear shift in mobile gaming behaviour as people are now drifting towards "more immersive, socially connected, and competitive formats" of gaming rather than playing it casually. Gen Z players have encouraged the gaming industry to totally evolve. Not only are they playing games for long hours, but they also expect the games to provide a good gaming experience. "Premium gameplay, social discovery, and eSports participation are now defining the next wave of mobile gaming."

According to the survey, 26 per cent of respondents played Free Fire, another 26 per cent played BGMI, 19 per cent preferred puzzles, and another 19 per cent chose First-Person Shooter (FPS), which emerged as the most preferred genres in mobile gaming, followed by the action-adventure category. In the survey, it has also been noted that over 30 per cent of Gen Z gamers in India prefer premium game titles and high-quality gaming experiences. Notably, competitive gaming has also gained traction, with 57 per cent of Gen Z taking part in eSports.

Performance Hardware and Perception of Chipsets

Gen Z players in India are choosing smartphones with powerful chipsets, performance, and brand perception. Survey respondents identified MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors to be top chipset choices.“While MediaTek leads on customer satisfaction (46 per cent) and brand loyalty (50 per cent), Qualcomm retains its premium positioning, with 40 per cent of its users willing to pay more, rising to 45 per cent among Gen Alpha,” the study said.

Menka Kumari, Analyst of CyberMedia Research, said that young users now choose and trust devices which pack in MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets as they constantly grow in performance and quality.

