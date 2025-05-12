7,000mAh Battery + 120W Fast Charging: How Realme GT 7 Series Achieved The Industry-First Breakthrough

Hyderabad: Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T smartphones in India and globally on May 27, 2025. The brand has already revealed the design of the new lineup alongside some key specifications, which now includes battery capacity and charging speed as well. As per the brand, the upcoming GT 7 series will feature "the industry's strongest battery combo yet", which is made up of a 7,000mAh battery paired to 120W fast charging.

"Traditionally, high-capacity batteries were limited to slower charging speeds (typically below 80W) due to safety concerns. The GT 7 series overcomes this barrier, setting a new standard in battery innovation without compromising on speed, endurance, or safety," Realme said in a press note.

Realme released a white paper, The Future of Battery Tech, in collaboration with TUV Rheinland, exploring how conventional lithium-ion batteries have struggled to meet these rising expectations due to energy density limitations and faster material degradation. It explains how Realme overcame these challenges through next-generation battery architecture and intelligent management systems.

"By integrating multi-cell battery configurations, AI-driven battery management systems (BMS), and advanced heat dissipation, realme ensures a significantly longer battery life while meeting top-tier safety standards—both at the cell and device levels," Realme said.

Notably, the brand previously introduced the 320W fast charging technology, which uses magnetic-coupling DCX step-down tech, capable of fully charging a device in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

Realme says that the upcoming GT 7 series brings the first-ever 7,000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast charging—a challenge long thought unachievable in the industry. Realme called this development significant for Indian users, who often rely on their smartphones for extended periods of entertainment, work, and content creation.

The Realme GT 7 series is scheduled to launch at 1:30 PM IST on May 27, 2025. The lineup will include the GT 7 and GT 7T smartphones, both expected to feature an LTPO AMOLED screen with 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The brand confirmed the battery (7,000mAh) and charging capacity (120W) of at least one of these devices. While the standard model is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the T-variant could draw power from a Dimensity 8400 chipset.

During the launch event, Realme is also expected to showcase a concept smartphone, developed under the GT series, featuring a 10,000mAh battery while looking like a normal handset. It claims to measure just 8.5mm in thickness and weigh just over 200 grams.