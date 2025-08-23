50 Rocket Launches A Year, 5 Unicorns In Next 5 Years: PM Modi Challenges Space Startups

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed India's ambitious space plan and aspirations, which include a Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035, a moon landing and lunar sample collection mission by 2040, India's own pool of astronauts, and more.

Speaking at the 2nd National Space Day on August 23, celebrated to mark the day Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on the lunar surface, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said, "Based on the Prime Minister’s vision, we are going to have Chandrayaan-4 and a Venus Orbiter Mission. By 2028, we will launch the first module of BAS, which will be fully operational by 2035.”

Speaking further, he informed that work on a Next Generation Launcher (NGL) has also been approved. “By 2040, India will not only land on the Moon but also bring samples back safely. At that point, our space programme will be at par with any leading space agency in the world.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering via a video message and shared enthusiasm over the growing enthusiasm among youth for space science. Highlighting India’s role as host of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, he praised Indian participants for winning medals and noted the event as a sign of India’s rising global leadership in space. He also commended ISRO’s initiatives like the Indian Space Hackathon and Robotics Challenge for inspiring young minds.

PM Modi praises ISRO's achievements

“Achieving milestone after milestone in the space sector has become a natural trait of India and its scientists”, Modi said. Recalling that two years ago, India became the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon, creating history, the PM highlighted that India has also become the fourth country in the world to possess docking-undocking capabilities in space with the SpaDex mission.

Modi highlighted the major strides India is making in space technology, while mentioning ISRO's recent achievements as well as future plans. "India is rapidly advancing in breakthrough technologies such as semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion. Soon, thanks to the tireless efforts of Indian scientists, India will launch the Gaganyaan mission, and in the coming years, India will also establish its own space station”, the Prime Minister said.

India has already reached the Moon and Mars, and now must explore deeper regions of space, he added. Emphasising that these unexplored areas hold vital secrets for the future of humanity, the Prime Minister said, “Beyond galaxies lies our horizon!”

The creation of an Indian Astronaut Pool

Recalling his recent meeting with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who proudly unfurled the Indian national flag at the International Space Station, Modi described the emotional moment of seeing and touching the same tricolour as indescribable. In the conversation with Shukla, the PM said that he witnessed the boundless courage and infinite dreams of the youth of New India.

To support these aspirations, the Prime Minister announced the creation of an “Astronaut Pool” and invited young citizens to join and contribute to India’s space ambitions.

Private player participation to reach 50 rocket launches a year

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that space exploration symbolises limitless progress, and similarly, India’s space policy must continue evolving. He highlighted major reforms over the past eleven years that opened the sector to private participation, lifting past restrictions.

With over 350 startups now driving innovation, he announced the upcoming launch of the first privately built PSLV rocket and the development of India’s first private communication satellite. Plans are also underway for an Earth Observation Satellite Constellation through public-private collaboration, creating vast opportunities for India’s youth in the space sector.

Addressing India's space startups, Modi posed a challenge and asked, “Can we build five unicorns in the space sector over the next five years?” Noting that India currently witnesses 5–6 major launches annually from its soil, he expressed his desire for the private sector to step forward so that India reaches a stage within the next five years where 50 rockets are launched every year.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to next-generation reforms and assured full support to the space community in achieving this ambitious vision.

Space technology for the benefit of all

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that space technology in India serves not only scientific exploration but also improves everyday life through governance applications like crop insurance, disaster management, and safety for fishermen. He highlighted space-tech's growing role in initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti plan and praised efforts like National Meet 2.0 to expand its use across governments. Encouraging startups to innovate for public service, he expressed confidence in India’s continued rise in the space sector and extended his best wishes on National Space Day.