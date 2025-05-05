ETV Bharat / technology

Custom Emojis To Writing Tools: 5 Best Apple Intelligence Features You Can Use On iPhone, iPad, Mac

We are listing our favourite Apple Intelligence features, which you can use if you own any of the following devices:

Hyderabad: After months of demos, buzz, delays, and some controversies, Apple Intelligence is finally here. The new set of features is every bit as useful as on-device AI features offered by Android smartphones. However, Apple's integration of AI features goes beyond the handset and empowers iPads and Macs in addition to the iPhone. With iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later, AI-compatible devices from Apple get access to loads of new features, including in India.

Genmoji: Apple Intelligence brings the ability to create any emoji you can imagine. All you need to do is go to the emoji section, tap on the Genmoji button, describe the emoji, and voila. Feeling like a couch potato? Just type these two words, and you can have a custom emoji portraying the mood.

Visual Intelligence: Apple Intelligence take the ability to extract text from a photo to the next level with the Visual Intelligence feature. You can just use your camera to scan an invite and add it directly to the Calendar, complete with all the details about the timing and place. Visual Intelligence also lets users learn more about objects, places, and text around them.

Photo Clean Up: The ability to remove distractions in the background in an otherwise perfect photo is probably the most common AI-powered feature. Available in a lot of mid-range Android devices as well, Apple Intelligence brings Photo Clean Up, allowing people to remove unwanted objects in their photos with just a few taps.

Summarise: Apple devices also received the much-needed ability to summarise long emails with just the tap of a finger or a mouse click. The summarisation happens on the device for long emails, allowing you to get the gist so you can decide whether you need to read it right away or can come back later. The button to summarise sits on top.

Writing Tools: With the integration of writing tools in iPhone, iPad, and Mac, there is finally no need to rely on third-party tools to rewrite your messages with an appropriate tone. Writing Tools also comes with ChatGPT, allowing users to ask the chatbot to compose a message for them, just like they can do via the dedicated ChatGPT app.