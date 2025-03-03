5G Goldmine Or Just Hype? Telecom Operators Scramble For Profits

New Delhi: The evolution from 4G to 5G networks is widely regarded as a revolutionary leap in telecommunications, promising faster speeds, reduced latency, and a wide array of new applications. The main challenge for telecom operators worldwide, however, lies in effectively monetising these advancements.

Monetisation in the telecommunication sector refers to the techniques and mechanisms used by operators to make money out of their services and investments in infrastructure. This includes revenues from voice, data services, messaging, value-added services (VAS), enterprise solutions, and new digital services. The key aim is to make sure that huge investments in network infrastructure and technology are generating profitable returns.

4G Monetisation: The Data Surge

The introduction of 4G networks was a dramatic move towards mobile internet at high speeds, which supported services such as video streaming, online gaming, and real-time communication. Operators took advantage of this and introduced data-led plans, triggering a data binge and revenue surge. Eventually, though, the commodification of data services sparked price wars, compressing margins and forcing operators to seek alternative revenue streams.

5G: New Horizons with Familiar Challenges

With the deployment of 5G, hopes ran high about revolutionary services and better user experience. Technologies like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), network slicing, and Internet of Things (IoT) were expected to open up new monetisation streams. FWA, for example, provides fibre-like speeds with little in-depth infrastructure, opening up opportunities in unserved communities.

Network slicing enables operators to establish tailor-made virtual networks for individual applications or verticals, possibly warranting premium prices.

This progress notwithstanding, the physical monetisation of 5G has been measured. Most operators have been unsuccessful in finding profitable consumer uses that warrant premium costs, resulting in 5G being seen simply as an uptick in speeds and not an independent service capability. Consumers mainly use cheap data for entertainment use in markets like India, constraining early revenue streams for sophisticated 5G capabilities.

For the full monetisation potential of 5G, cooperation with partners in the ecosystem is essential. Through the creation of strong partner ecosystems, the operators can together develop services, which take full advantage of the capabilities of 5G, including AR, VR, and smart city usage. Such alliances can help push the creation of new services with innovative features for which consumers pay a premium price, thus enhancing revenue.

The Indian Context: A Case Study

In India, the 5G journey has been characterised by strategic partnerships and spectrum purchases. Operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have collaborated with international equipment makers to improve their 5G infrastructure. For example, Bharti Airtel's multi-billion-dollar contract with Ericsson is meant to improve its 4G and 5G network coverage nationwide.

Likewise, Vodafone Idea's agreement with Ericsson highlights efforts to improve its network capabilities.

However, monetisation of these investments is still challenging. The price-sensitive nature of the Indian market implies that the customers are used to cheap data services, which makes it unfeasible for operators to roll out premium-priced 5G services. Secondly, the limited availability of broad 5G-enabled applications and devices also works against the value perceived in upgradation to 5G services.