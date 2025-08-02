ETV Bharat / technology

4 Astronauts from US, Japan, And Russia Successfully Dock At International Space Station: NASA

New Delhi: Four astronauts from the US, Japan, and Russia, part of the NASA rotation mission, have successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS), after an approximately 15-hour journey, the US space agency said on Saturday.

Called Crew 11, the team involves NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

The crew from NASA, JAXA, and Roscosmos “arrived at the International Space Station as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked to the orbiting complex at 2:27 a.m. EDT (11:57 am IST) on Saturday”, NASA shared in a post on the social media platform X.

The crew lifted off at 11:43 a.m. Eastern Time (9.13 pm IST) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Friday.