3I/ATLAS: Indian Astronomers Photograph Interstellar Comet Visiting Solar System From Deep Space

Hyderabad: Indian astronomers have successfully photographed the interstellar comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), also known as 3I/ATLAS, using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) of the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) at Hanle, Ladakh, on the night of July 3, 2025.

The comet, first spotted on July 1, 2025, by the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile, is only the third known interstellar visitor to our solar system. However, it is bigger, faster, older, and already brighter than the two previously known interstellar visitors, which were the asteroid Oumuamua (2017) and comet Borisov (2019).

An interstellar object is an astronomical object, such as an asteroid, a comet, or a rogue planet, that is not gravitationally bound to a star. The recently discovered 3I/ATLAS comet is such an object, which is visiting our solar system from interstellar space.

Indian Astronomical Observatory captures interstellar comet

On July 3, 2025, IIA astronomers observed the comet using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope at Hanle in Ladakh, employing three SDSS filters: g′, r′ and i′. Multiple imaging techniques were used to track the comet’s motion and capture its position across short and long exposures. The montage revealed clear movement of the comet, including visible streaks during longer frames.

Montage of multiple exposure pictures (Image Credits: IIA)

A final RGB image was created using composite exposures aligned on the comet’s centre, where colour was attributed to the imaging process—not the celestial bodies themselves.

RGB composite of the interstellar comet (Image Credits: IIA)

3I/ATLAS: What makes it interstellar

When first spotted, the object was approximately 4.5 AU from the Sun and had a relative velocity of 61 km/sec. Notably, one astronomical unit is the average distance between the Earth and the Sun, which is about 150 million kilometres. Given that the speed far exceeded the escape velocity at that distance, and since its orbit was subsequently determined to be hyperbolic with an eccentricity of around 6.2, it was evident that the object was not gravitationally bound to the Sun.

It was also noted that such a high velocity could not have resulted solely from the Sun’s gravitational acceleration and must have been an initial condition upon entering the Solar System. To compare, celestial bodies in the remote Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud typically travel at only a few km/sec or even just a few hundred m/sec, while stars in the solar neighbourhood possess relative velocities in the range of 10 to 30 km/sec—approximately the expected speed of interstellar visitors.

Based on this information, it was concluded that C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) or 3I/ATLAS most likely originated from beyond the Solar System.

The position of the comet

NASA confirmed earlier that 3I/ATLAS poses no danger to Earth, as it will remain at least at a distance of 1.6 AUs, which is about 240 million km. Passing through the orbit of Mars, it will reach its closest approach to the Sun around October 30, at a distance of 1.4 AU. The following figure showcases the trajectory of the comet as it passes through the Solar System: