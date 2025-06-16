ETV Bharat / technology

Can A 3D-Printed House Survive An Earthquake? Scientists Find Out

Hyderabad: 3D printing is a rapidly emerging technology in the construction industry as it provides affordable and sustainable buildings that do not take long to build. However, unlike traditional concrete designs that have well-established seismic behaviour, 3D-printed structures need to prove how earthquakes influence them, considering they introduce new variables, such as layered deposition, unique material properties, and non-traditional geometries.

Scientists at the University of Bristol took note of the issue and simulated earthquakes to stress test a 3D-printed concrete house. They used the UK's largest shaking table, capable of holding 50 tonnes, to mimic conditions of a medium-magnitude earthquake to assess the potential damage to a 3D-printed building.

The 3D printer being used to construct the concrete building (University of Bristol)

“This experiment aims to fill the knowledge gap surrounding the dynamic response of 3D-printed units, particularly how they perform under recorded and simulated seismic events," explained Project leads Anastasios Sextos and Raffaele De Risi. “By doing so, the team aim to identify strengths, weaknesses, and failure mechanisms specific to this construction method."

Researchers built a near full-scale 3D-printed concrete structure using robotic additive manufacturing and equipped it with various sensors to collect detailed data on its dynamic behaviour. Afterwards they subjected it to a series of increasing intensity ground motion records, starting with low-intensity vibrations and progressing to stronger, potentially damaging inputs.