3 Billion Chrome Users At Risk: Google Issues Emergency Update To Fix Vulnerability

Hyderabad: The Mountain View-based tech giant, Google, has released an emergency update for Chrome after its Threat Analysis Group discovered a zero-day vulnerability in the web browser used by 3 billion people in the world. The vulnerability, coded as CVE-2025-5419, involves a flaw in Chrome’s V8 engine and is known to be exploited in real-world attacks.
The vulnerability, reported as an “out-of-bounds read and write” in Chrome's V8 engine, could allow hackers to manipulate device memory and gain unauthorised access to sensitive data. The issue was labelled “high severity” rather than “critical,” and its active exploitation makes this cyber threat more dangerous.
The vulnerability was reported by Google’s Threat Analysis Group on May 27, 2025, and Google mitigated it the next day. It conducted a silent server-side configuration change, pushed on May 28 across all Chrome platforms, before officially alerting users or releasing a patch for the vulnerability. The company released Chrome version 137.0.7151.68 for Windows and Linux, and 137.0.7151.69 for Mac systems.
US cybersecurity authorities acted quickly once the issue came to their attention. Federal agencies were instructed to apply the Chrome update within a specified timeframe, typically 21 days, as mandated by CISA. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is expected to impose a 21-day mandatory update deadline.
What should users do
All Google Chrome users are urged to update their Chrome browser. To initiate the update, follow the given steps:
For PC users
- Open Google Chrome on your computer.
- Go to the top right corner of the browser, and click on the three-dot icon.
- Then go to Help and select About Google Chrome.
- Chrome will check for updates and download it automatically
- Now, Relaunch the browser to jump to the new version
For Android users
- Open the Google Play Store app.
- Tap on the profile icon, present at the top right corner of the app.
- Select Manage Apps & device.
- Go to the “Updates available” and find Chrome.
- Tap the Update next to Chrome.
For iPhone and iPad users
- Open the App Store.
- Tap on Profile, present at the top right corner of the app.
- Scroll down to Available Updates and search for Chrome.
- Once the app is found, tap Update.
- Enter your Apple ID password, if asked.