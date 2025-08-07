28-Year-Old Railway Technician Builds BGMI-Inspired Real-Life Buggy At Home Using Scraps

Hyderabad: Karan Kargwal, a 28-year-old BGMI fan from Rajasthan, has made a functional full-scale replica of the iconic buggy from Battleground Mobile India (BGMI). He built it on his house's rooftop using scrap metal, recovered parts, an engine from his old motorcycle, welding tools, and a phone camera.

Karan showcased his invention through BGMI developer Krafton's digital storytelling initiative, called Beyond Battlegrounds—a platform for passionate fans to showcase their game-inspired ideas in real-life expressions.

Karan Kargwal's Real-Life Buggy (Image Credit: KRAFTON)

A native of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Karan works as a technician at the Indian Railways. Although he did not have a formal training in engineering or design, the 28-year-old reverse-engineered the buggy from BGMI, using gameplay screenshots and 3D models. He documented his build and showcased the process from the game on Instagram.

The Reels gained over 220,000 followers, with over 95 per cent of them coming from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. Seeing this, BGMI stepped in and appreciated his sheer determination and love for the game.

Karan stated that he used to simply play BGMI and never thought of making anything inspired by the game. He mentioned that throughout his life, between the game and his work, an idea struck, which Karan says he couldn’t let go.

He says that his real-life buggy consists of metal set on wheels. The railway technician mentions that “it’s proof that when passion meets purpose, even the most unexpected dreams can come alive.” Karan also thanked his family, Instagram followers, and BGMI for making his build into a sensation.

“I used to play BGMI after work to unwind, never thinking it could one day inspire me to build something so real. But somewhere between the game and the grind, an idea took hold- and I couldn’t let it go. This buggy is more than just metal and wheels- it’s proof that when passion meets purpose, even the most unexpected dreams can come alive. I’m grateful to my family, my followers, and to BGMI for turning this small-town build into a national story,” said Karan Kargwal.

On this occasion, Saurabh Shah, Head of People Operations, Krafton India, said, “At Krafton, we’re not just witnessing this shift—we’re backing it. With Beyond Battlegrounds, we’re championing everyday gamers who are turning passion into purpose, and gameplay into real-world impact. Karan’s buggy isn’t just a build- it’s a symbol of how gaming is fuelling ambition, creativity, and identity in places the world rarely looks.”