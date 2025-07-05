25 Years Later, Microsoft Says Goodbye To Its Pakistan Office: Here's Why

Hyderabad: Microsoft has officially shut down its office in Pakistan, marking the closure of a 25-year-long presence in the country. The development was confirmed by Jawwad Rehman, the executive who helped launch Microsoft's operations in Pakistan in June 2000 and led the company for seven years.
In a LinkedIn post, the former Microsoft Pakistan head said that the last few remaining employees of the company were formally informed about the closure of operations, marking the "end of an era".
Microsoft to continue to serve customers in Pakistan
Notably, Microsoft has only closed its on-ground operations in Pakistan, but it will continue to serve customers in the country. The company had already shifted most of its activities to foreign offices and local partners and it will now shift to serving customers through its extensive partner network and nearby regional offices, a company spokesperson confirmed to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, adding that they follow this model successfully in several other countries around the world.
According to the report, Microsoft’s exit from Pakistan is part of its global restructuring strategy, which includes a shift toward AI and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models. As part of this transition, the company recently announced a 4 per cent reduction in its global workforce—cutting nearly 9,000 jobs from its 2.28 lakh employees—following earlier layoffs in May.
A strategic shift or something else?
While Microsoft's closure of physical operations in Pakistan is being attributed to the country's deteriorating political and economic climate, fueled by frequent regime changes, heavy taxation, and currency volatility, it could also be the result of Microsoft's strategy to favour SaaS over a physical presence for cost-efficiency. However, Microsoft's Founding Country Manager Jawwad Rehman and former Pakistani President Arif Alvi critique the country for Microsoft's exit.
Reacting to the development, Alvi called Microsoft’s exit a “troubling sign” for the country's economic future. In a detailed post on the social media platform X, he expressed concern over rising unemployment, brain drain, and the declining purchasing power in the country.
He also recalled a pivotal moment in 2022 when Bill Gates told him about a planned Microsoft investment in Pakistan, facilitated through a call between Gates, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. However, Alvi claimed that political regime change disrupted the plan, and by October 2022, Microsoft chose Vietnam for its expansion instead—resulting in a lost opportunity for Pakistan.
Microsoft’s decision to shut down operations in Pakistan is a troubling sign for our economic future. I vividly recall February 2022, when Bill Gates visited my office. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I had the honor of conferring the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on him for his remarkable… pic.twitter.com/T4SMkp6Mn0— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 3, 2025
Jawwad Rehman called Microsoft’s exit a sobering reflection of Pakistan’s deteriorating business environment, suggesting that both national conditions and internal mismanagement eroded the strong foundation previously built.
Reflecting on Microsoft’s exit from Pakistan, Rehman emphasised that the company’s presence was based on the country’s long-term potential, not short-term profits. Despite early efforts to position Pakistan as a promising digital hub—with a large youth population, developer base, and public-sector engagement—the country failed to sustain an environment conducive to innovation and investment.
Key shortcomings included the absence of a robust IT policy, lack of cloud adoption, weak IP enforcement, and minimal government-led digital transformation, Rehman said, adding that while neighbouring countries advanced with long-term visions and infrastructure, Pakistan remained stagnant in outdated debates.
He urged stakeholders in Pakistan to stop blaming external factors and instead build a future-ready ecosystem that can attract and retain global tech leaders. This, he argues, is not a moment for regret—but a call to action.