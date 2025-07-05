ETV Bharat / technology

25 Years Later, Microsoft Says Goodbye To Its Pakistan Office: Here's Why

Hyderabad: Microsoft has officially shut down its office in Pakistan, marking the closure of a 25-year-long presence in the country. The development was confirmed by Jawwad Rehman, the executive who helped launch Microsoft's operations in Pakistan in June 2000 and led the company for seven years.

In a LinkedIn post, the former Microsoft Pakistan head said that the last few remaining employees of the company were formally informed about the closure of operations, marking the "end of an era".

Microsoft to continue to serve customers in Pakistan

Notably, Microsoft has only closed its on-ground operations in Pakistan, but it will continue to serve customers in the country. The company had already shifted most of its activities to foreign offices and local partners and it will now shift to serving customers through its extensive partner network and nearby regional offices, a company spokesperson confirmed to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, adding that they follow this model successfully in several other countries around the world.

According to the report, Microsoft’s exit from Pakistan is part of its global restructuring strategy, which includes a shift toward AI and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models. As part of this transition, the company recently announced a 4 per cent reduction in its global workforce—cutting nearly 9,000 jobs from its 2.28 lakh employees—following earlier layoffs in May.

A strategic shift or something else?

While Microsoft's closure of physical operations in Pakistan is being attributed to the country's deteriorating political and economic climate, fueled by frequent regime changes, heavy taxation, and currency volatility, it could also be the result of Microsoft's strategy to favour SaaS over a physical presence for cost-efficiency. However, Microsoft's Founding Country Manager Jawwad Rehman and former Pakistani President Arif Alvi critique the country for Microsoft's exit.