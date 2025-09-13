2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Hyderabad: Japanese bike manufacturer Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R in India. The superbike is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 99,000 more than its 2025 iteration available at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the price hike, the newly launched Ninja ZX-R10 now produces slightly lower output, making the update questionable.
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black colour shades.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Features
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes with a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a suite of electronic rider aids. It includes multiple ride modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control, and engine brake control.
The suspension duties of the new Ninja ZX-10R are handled by Showa BFF front forks and a Showa BFRC monoshock at the rear, which is paired with an Ohlins electronic steering damper.
Dual 330mm disc brakes handle the braking duties at the front, and a 220mm disc brake is used at the rear.
|Category
|Details
|Instrument Cluster
|TFT display with smartphone connectivity
|Electronic Aids
|Ride modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control, engine brake control
|Front Suspension
|Showa BFF (Balance Free Forks)
|Rear Suspension
|Showa BFRC monoshock
|Steering Damper
|Ohlins electronic steering damper
|Front Brakes
|Dual 330mm disc brakes
|Rear Brake
|Single 220mm disc brake
2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Specifications
The newly launched superbike is powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four-cylinder engine with DOHC and 16 valves. It produces a peak power output of 200.21 bhp at 13,200 rpm and a peak torque of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm, with an optional RAM air intake boosting the power output to 210 bhp.
It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless gearshifts. The engine has a 76.0 mm bore and 55.0mm stroke with a 13.0:1 compression ratio.
|Category
|Details
|Engine Type
|998cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four-cylinder
|Valve Configuration
|DOHC, 16 valves
|Power Output
|200.21 bhp @ 13,200 rpm (210 bhp with RAM air intake)
|Torque Output
|114.9 Nm @ 11,400 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed manual
|Clutch System
|Slipper clutch
|Quickshifter
|Bi-directional quickshifter
|Bore x Stroke
|76.0 mm x 55.0 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.0:1
Notably, the 2025 model of the Ninja ZX-10R is still listed on Kawasaki’s official website along with the new model. To make the older model more appealing to customers, the Japanese bike maker is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh til September 30, 2025 or until stocks last, whichever comes first. This will make the outgoing version of the Ninja ZX-10R not only more affordable but also slightly more powerful than its newly introduced version.