2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four-cylinder engine with DOHC and 16 valves.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is Rs 99,000 more than its 2025 model. (Image Credit: Kawasaki)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST

Hyderabad: Japanese bike manufacturer Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R in India. The superbike is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 99,000 more than its 2025 iteration available at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the price hike, the newly launched Ninja ZX-R10 now produces slightly lower output, making the update questionable.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black colour shades.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes with a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a suite of electronic rider aids. It includes multiple ride modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control, and engine brake control.

The suspension duties of the new Ninja ZX-10R are handled by Showa BFF front forks and a Showa BFRC monoshock at the rear, which is paired with an Ohlins electronic steering damper.

Dual 330mm disc brakes handle the braking duties at the front, and a 220mm disc brake is used at the rear.

CategoryDetails
Instrument ClusterTFT display with smartphone connectivity
Electronic AidsRide modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control, engine brake control
Front SuspensionShowa BFF (Balance Free Forks)
Rear SuspensionShowa BFRC monoshock
Steering DamperOhlins electronic steering damper
Front BrakesDual 330mm disc brakes
Rear BrakeSingle 220mm disc brake

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Specifications

The newly launched superbike is powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four-cylinder engine with DOHC and 16 valves. It produces a peak power output of 200.21 bhp at 13,200 rpm and a peak torque of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm, with an optional RAM air intake boosting the power output to 210 bhp.

It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless gearshifts. The engine has a 76.0 mm bore and 55.0mm stroke with a 13.0:1 compression ratio.

CategoryDetails
Engine Type998cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four-cylinder
Valve ConfigurationDOHC, 16 valves
Power Output200.21 bhp @ 13,200 rpm (210 bhp with RAM air intake)
Torque Output114.9 Nm @ 11,400 rpm
Gearbox6-speed manual
Clutch SystemSlipper clutch
QuickshifterBi-directional quickshifter
Bore x Stroke76.0 mm x 55.0 mm
Compression Ratio13.0:1

Notably, the 2025 model of the Ninja ZX-10R is still listed on Kawasaki’s official website along with the new model. To make the older model more appealing to customers, the Japanese bike maker is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh til September 30, 2025 or until stocks last, whichever comes first. This will make the outgoing version of the Ninja ZX-10R not only more affordable but also slightly more powerful than its newly introduced version.

Also Read: GST Reforms To Increase Demand For Automobiles, Ancillary Industries To Benefit

