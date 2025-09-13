ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is Rs 99,000 more than its 2025 model. ( Image Credit: Kawasaki )

Hyderabad: Japanese bike manufacturer Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R in India. The superbike is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 99,000 more than its 2025 iteration available at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the price hike, the newly launched Ninja ZX-R10 now produces slightly lower output, making the update questionable.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black colour shades.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes with a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a suite of electronic rider aids. It includes multiple ride modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control, and engine brake control.

The suspension duties of the new Ninja ZX-10R are handled by Showa BFF front forks and a Showa BFRC monoshock at the rear, which is paired with an Ohlins electronic steering damper.