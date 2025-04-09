2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI With New Colours Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Yamaha has launched the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI in India. Compared to its predecessor, the updated street motorcycle features minor cosmetic changes and a slight price hike of Rs 3,600. Notably, the Japanese two-wheeler company recently launched an updated hybrid version of the same model.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI: Price, Deliveries

The updated FZ-S FI is priced at Rs 1,35,800 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha FZ lineup consists of six variants-- FZ-S Fi Hybrid, 2025 FZ-S Fi, FZ-S Fi Ver.4 DLX, FZ-S Fi Ver.4, FZ-S Fi Ver.3, and the FZ-Fi. Currently, the FZ lineup starts from Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). You can book the new FZ0S FI for Rs 2,000 via its official website and purchase the motorcycle at the nearest Yamaha dealership.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI: What's New?

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI retains the same design as its predecessors except for its turn indicators. Now, the indicators have been relocated from the sides of the headlamp cladding to the sides of the fuel tank. Moreover, the colour palette of the new FZ-S FI has also been updated with two shades-- black and grey. Now, the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI comes in shades such as Matte Black, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Metallic Grey, and Cyber Green.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI: Specifications

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains the same. It is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine. The engine is OBD2B compliant and comes with E20 compatibility. It produces a maximum power output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

It comes with 17-inch wheels with single-disc brakes both at the front and rear. The bike has single-channel ABS, a wheelbase of 1,330mm, and a ground clearance of 165mm. Moreover, the new FZ-S FI features an LCD instrument cluster with Y-Connect functionality for smartphone connectivity.

