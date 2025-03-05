2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.02 Crore: What's New?

Hyderabad: Volvo has launched the Volvo XC90 in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). The updated luxury SUV comes with many upgrades in terms of design and technology while maintaining its roots. Moreover, the new XC90 retains the same powertrain and transmission options.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 was launched globally in September 2024. It is to be noted that the XC90 is one of the four SUVs by the brand in India, sold alongside other models such as EX40, XC60, and XC40. Moreover, with the arrival of the updated Volvo XC90, there is a chance that the Swedish automaker could release a revised version of the Volvo XC60, which was unveiled globally recently.

2025 Volvo XC90: Design

The 2025 Volvo XC90 maintains its original design language but features slight tweaks with the new Volvo logo and redesigned 20-inch alloy wheels. The design revision includes a refreshed front fascia with a new grille and a revamped T-shaped DRLs with Matrix LED headlights on both sides. The front portion of the SUV is also provided with a redesigned bumper and a new air dam layout. The side profile remains the same, and while the rear profile looks the same, it features subtle changes to the taillights. The vehicle also includes a new bumper with chrome highlights.

2025 Volvo XC90: Interior

The updated luxury SUV comes with new Nappa leather upholstery and a new dashboard layout. The interior comes in two colour decors-- Grey Ash and Brown Ash. Moreover, the interior features tailored sport steering wheels, dashboard, and door top panels in addition to floor mats in the entire cabin including the third row, crystal head by Orrefors for the gear selector, and illuminated sill moulding.

2025 Volvo XC90: Features

In terms of features, the 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the 9-inch touchscreen found in the predecessor, power-adjustable seats with ventilation and massage capabilities, a colour heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, Bowers & Wilkins, and more. The new XC90 also features new second-row captain seats.

In terms of safety, the updated luxury SUV includes a Level-2 ADAS suite, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, hill start control, parking assistance, and more.

2025 Volvo XC90: Specifications

The updated Volvo XC90 comes with a mild hybrid system. The SUV is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a 48V electric motor to create a mild-hybrid system. The electric motor can produce a power output of 246.7 bhp, whereas the petrol engine generates a power output of 246.5 bhp. Both have the same torque of 360 Nm. The mild hybrid system is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with an AWD system. Moreover, the 2025 Volvo XC90 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.

2025 Volvo XC90: Price, Colours, Rivals

The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in six colours-- Crystal White, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Bright Dusk, Mulberry Red, and Vapour Grey, Mulberry Red being the new colour introduced.

In India, the XC90 facelift will rival the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes Benz GLE, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.