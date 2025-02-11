ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Vespa Launched In India With Two Engine Options: Price, Availability, Features, And More

Piaggio India has introduced the 2025 Vespa. The ICE scooter comes in 125cc and 150cc engine options.

2025 Vespa Launched In India, Comes In Two Engine Options: Know Price, Availability, Features, And More
The 2025 Vespa comes in two engine options. (Image Credit: Vespa India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 8:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: Piaggio has launched the 2025 Vespa in India with several upgrades. The latest scooter comes in 125cc and 150cc variants. Currently, only the 125cc variant is commercially available. It starts from Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra) and goes up to Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra). The prices of the 150cc variant will be revealed later. Let's take a look at the details of the updated Vespa.

2025 Vespa: Price and Availability

The 2025 Vespa is offered in two engine options-- 125cc and 150cc. Currently, only the 125cc option has been revealed. The base variant of Vespa starts at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), the Vespa S starts at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), the Vespa Tech is priced at Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), and the Vespa S Tech is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra). The updated Vespa models will be available from February 25, 2025, at Vespa dealerships.

The below-mentioned list contains the price list of the 2025 Vespa.

2025 Vespa: Variant-wise Prices and Colours
VariantsPrice (ex-showroom) INR Colour
Vespa Starts at Rs 1.32 lakh
  • Verde Amabile
  • Rosso Red
  • Pearl White
  • Nero White
  • Azzurro Provenza
  • Blue and Pearl White
  • Orange and Pearl White
Vespa SStarts at Rs 1.36 lakh
  • Verde Ambizioso (Matte)
  • Oro
  • Pearl White
  • Nero White (Matte)
  • Giallo Yellow (Matte)
  • Arancio Impulsivo
  • Black and Pearl White
Vespa TechRs 1.92 lakh
  • Special Edition-Qala
  • Energico Blue
  • Grigio Grey
Vespa S TechRs 1.96 lakh
  • Nero Black (Matte)
  • Pearl White

2025 Vespa: What's New?

The 2025 Vespa is available in four variants-- Vespa, Vespa S, Vespa Tech, and Vespa S Tech. The VXL variant will come under the standard variant while the SXL will come under the Vespa S variant. Both variants retain their original retro design with the Vespa S variant leaning towards a sporty look with a new trapezoidal headlight. Meanwhile, the standard variant Vespa sports an oval headlight with a curvy body. Moreover, both variants share the same platform which includes the monocoque metal body.

2025 Vespa: Features

Both the base Vespa and Vespa S variants feature an analogue instrument cluster with digital readouts while the top-spec variants Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech variants come with features like a keyless ignition, a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more.

2025 Vespa: Specifications

The updated Vespa comes with a seat height of 770mm and a fuel tank capacity of 7.4L. It comes in 125cc and 150cc engine options. Both the engines are OBD-2B compliant.

The new 125cc variant comes with a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI engine which produces 9.3 bhp power output at 7,100 rpm and 10.1 Nm torque at 5,600 rpm. The 150cc variant comes with a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI engine which produces 11.2 bhp power output at 7,500 rpm and 11.66 Nm torque at 6,100 rpm.

Hyderabad: Piaggio has launched the 2025 Vespa in India with several upgrades. The latest scooter comes in 125cc and 150cc variants. Currently, only the 125cc variant is commercially available. It starts from Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra) and goes up to Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra). The prices of the 150cc variant will be revealed later. Let's take a look at the details of the updated Vespa.

2025 Vespa: Price and Availability

The 2025 Vespa is offered in two engine options-- 125cc and 150cc. Currently, only the 125cc option has been revealed. The base variant of Vespa starts at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), the Vespa S starts at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), the Vespa Tech is priced at Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), and the Vespa S Tech is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra). The updated Vespa models will be available from February 25, 2025, at Vespa dealerships.

The below-mentioned list contains the price list of the 2025 Vespa.

2025 Vespa: Variant-wise Prices and Colours
VariantsPrice (ex-showroom) INR Colour
Vespa Starts at Rs 1.32 lakh
  • Verde Amabile
  • Rosso Red
  • Pearl White
  • Nero White
  • Azzurro Provenza
  • Blue and Pearl White
  • Orange and Pearl White
Vespa SStarts at Rs 1.36 lakh
  • Verde Ambizioso (Matte)
  • Oro
  • Pearl White
  • Nero White (Matte)
  • Giallo Yellow (Matte)
  • Arancio Impulsivo
  • Black and Pearl White
Vespa TechRs 1.92 lakh
  • Special Edition-Qala
  • Energico Blue
  • Grigio Grey
Vespa S TechRs 1.96 lakh
  • Nero Black (Matte)
  • Pearl White

2025 Vespa: What's New?

The 2025 Vespa is available in four variants-- Vespa, Vespa S, Vespa Tech, and Vespa S Tech. The VXL variant will come under the standard variant while the SXL will come under the Vespa S variant. Both variants retain their original retro design with the Vespa S variant leaning towards a sporty look with a new trapezoidal headlight. Meanwhile, the standard variant Vespa sports an oval headlight with a curvy body. Moreover, both variants share the same platform which includes the monocoque metal body.

2025 Vespa: Features

Both the base Vespa and Vespa S variants feature an analogue instrument cluster with digital readouts while the top-spec variants Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech variants come with features like a keyless ignition, a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more.

2025 Vespa: Specifications

The updated Vespa comes with a seat height of 770mm and a fuel tank capacity of 7.4L. It comes in 125cc and 150cc engine options. Both the engines are OBD-2B compliant.

The new 125cc variant comes with a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI engine which produces 9.3 bhp power output at 7,100 rpm and 10.1 Nm torque at 5,600 rpm. The 150cc variant comes with a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI engine which produces 11.2 bhp power output at 7,500 rpm and 11.66 Nm torque at 6,100 rpm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

2025 VESPA PRICE2025 VESPA AVAILABILITY2025 VESPA FEATURES2025 VESPA SPECIFICATIONS2025 VESPA LAUNCHED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.