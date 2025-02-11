2025 Vespa Launched In India With Two Engine Options: Price, Availability, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Piaggio has launched the 2025 Vespa in India with several upgrades. The latest scooter comes in 125cc and 150cc variants. Currently, only the 125cc variant is commercially available. It starts from Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra) and goes up to Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra). The prices of the 150cc variant will be revealed later. Let's take a look at the details of the updated Vespa.

2025 Vespa: Price and Availability

The 2025 Vespa is offered in two engine options-- 125cc and 150cc. Currently, only the 125cc option has been revealed. The base variant of Vespa starts at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), the Vespa S starts at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), the Vespa Tech is priced at Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra), and the Vespa S Tech is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharastra). The updated Vespa models will be available from February 25, 2025, at Vespa dealerships.

The below-mentioned list contains the price list of the 2025 Vespa.

2025 Vespa: Variant-wise Prices and Colours Variants Price (ex-showroom) INR Colour Vespa Starts at Rs 1.32 lakh Verde Amabile

Rosso Red

Pearl White

Nero White

Azzurro Provenza

Blue and Pearl White

Orange and Pearl White Vespa S Starts at Rs 1.36 lakh Verde Ambizioso (Matte)

Oro

Pearl White

Nero White (Matte)

Giallo Yellow (Matte)

Arancio Impulsivo

Black and Pearl White Vespa Tech Rs 1.92 lakh Special Edition-Qala

Energico Blue

Grigio Grey Vespa S Tech Rs 1.96 lakh Nero Black (Matte)

Pearl White

2025 Vespa: What's New?

The 2025 Vespa is available in four variants-- Vespa, Vespa S, Vespa Tech, and Vespa S Tech. The VXL variant will come under the standard variant while the SXL will come under the Vespa S variant. Both variants retain their original retro design with the Vespa S variant leaning towards a sporty look with a new trapezoidal headlight. Meanwhile, the standard variant Vespa sports an oval headlight with a curvy body. Moreover, both variants share the same platform which includes the monocoque metal body.

2025 Vespa: Features

Both the base Vespa and Vespa S variants feature an analogue instrument cluster with digital readouts while the top-spec variants Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech variants come with features like a keyless ignition, a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more.

2025 Vespa: Specifications

The updated Vespa comes with a seat height of 770mm and a fuel tank capacity of 7.4L. It comes in 125cc and 150cc engine options. Both the engines are OBD-2B compliant.

The new 125cc variant comes with a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI engine which produces 9.3 bhp power output at 7,100 rpm and 10.1 Nm torque at 5,600 rpm. The 150cc variant comes with a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI engine which produces 11.2 bhp power output at 7,500 rpm and 11.66 Nm torque at 6,100 rpm.