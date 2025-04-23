ETV Bharat / technology

2025 TVS Sport Expected To Launch Soon, Could Feature New Graphics Design, New Colours, OBD2B Compliance

TVS Motor is set to introduce the 2025 iteration of the TVS Sport in India soon. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to feature OBD2B compliance.

2024 TVS Sport (Image Credit: TVS Motor)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST

Updated : April 23, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has revealed a new teaser poster of the upcoming 2025 TVS Sport commuter motorcycle in India. The teaser, which is reflected on the company’s official website, mentioned “Mileage Ka Baap, In A Stylish New Avatar!, Loading Soon”, hinting at an upcoming launch of the motorcycle in India. The teaser also indicates that the new iteration will feature new colour options and a new graphic design. As per the current trend, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to feature OBD2B emission compliance integrated into its existing engine design. This could lead to a marginal price hike.

TVS Sport: Price, Variants, Colours

The existing iteration of the TVS Sport is priced between Rs 59,881 (ex-showroom) and Rs 71,785 (ex-showroom). The new variant is expected to be slightly expensive than the current version. The commuter motorcycle comes in two variants– ES and ELS. The former comes in three dual-tone colour options: Black Blue, Black Red, White Purple and a monotone option: Metallic Blue. Meanwhile, the latter variant is available in four monotone colour options: Straight Blue, All Black, All Grey, and All Red. In terms of design, the ELS trim features body graphics, while the ES variant boasts a solid colour scheme without any graphics. The 2025 iteration is expected to feature brighter colours.

TVS Sport: Specifications, Features

Currently, the TVS Sport comes with a 109.7cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, fuel injection, air-cooled engine which produces a maximum power output of 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 4-speed gearbox. The braking duties on the ongoing TVS Sport are done by a set of drum brakes affixed at both ends. The commuter bike does not feature a disc brake option.

At the front, the motorcycle sports telescopic forks, and twin shock absorbers are provided at the rear with 5-step adjustability for preload. In terms of features, the motorcycle includes an analogue instrument cluster with a speedometer, a fuel gauge, an econometer, and warning lights. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch tubeless alloy wheels. Notably, the TVS Sport comes with an electric starter as well.

