2025 TVS Sport Expected To Launch Soon, Could Feature New Graphics Design, New Colours, OBD2B Compliance

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has revealed a new teaser poster of the upcoming 2025 TVS Sport commuter motorcycle in India. The teaser, which is reflected on the company’s official website, mentioned “Mileage Ka Baap, In A Stylish New Avatar!, Loading Soon”, hinting at an upcoming launch of the motorcycle in India. The teaser also indicates that the new iteration will feature new colour options and a new graphic design. As per the current trend, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to feature OBD2B emission compliance integrated into its existing engine design. This could lead to a marginal price hike.

TVS Sport: Price, Variants, Colours

The existing iteration of the TVS Sport is priced between Rs 59,881 (ex-showroom) and Rs 71,785 (ex-showroom). The new variant is expected to be slightly expensive than the current version. The commuter motorcycle comes in two variants– ES and ELS. The former comes in three dual-tone colour options: Black Blue, Black Red, White Purple and a monotone option: Metallic Blue. Meanwhile, the latter variant is available in four monotone colour options: Straight Blue, All Black, All Grey, and All Red. In terms of design, the ELS trim features body graphics, while the ES variant boasts a solid colour scheme without any graphics. The 2025 iteration is expected to feature brighter colours.

TVS Sport: Specifications, Features

Currently, the TVS Sport comes with a 109.7cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, fuel injection, air-cooled engine which produces a maximum power output of 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 4-speed gearbox. The braking duties on the ongoing TVS Sport are done by a set of drum brakes affixed at both ends. The commuter bike does not feature a disc brake option.

At the front, the motorcycle sports telescopic forks, and twin shock absorbers are provided at the rear with 5-step adjustability for preload. In terms of features, the motorcycle includes an analogue instrument cluster with a speedometer, a fuel gauge, an econometer, and warning lights. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch tubeless alloy wheels. Notably, the TVS Sport comes with an electric starter as well.

