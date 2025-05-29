2025 TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC With Dual-Tone Colour Scheme Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company has added a new variant to the TVS Jupiter 125 lineup in India. The variant is named DT SXC, which features a few aesthetic enhancements and an additional set of features compared to other variants of the model. Mechanically, the new scooter remains unchanged. The newly launched scooter is the dual-tone model of the SmartXonnect variant, which was launched in 2023.

Notably, the SmartXonnect variant, which features Bluetooth connectivity, maintained a similar design to its other variants, but the new variant features a new dual-tone colour. Additionally, the DT SXC variant boasts dual-tone inner panels that match the colour of the flat single-piece seat, along with 3D emblems and a white body-coloured grab rail.

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC: Price, rivals

The TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is priced at Rs 88,942 (ex-showroom) and sits below the SmartXonnect variant, which is around Rs 3,000 less than the variant, making it more affordable. It comes in two dual-tone shades: Ivory Brown and Ivory Grey. In India, the Jupiter 125 DT SXC rivals the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Destini 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and others.

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC: Features

It comes with a digital instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect connectivity, vehicle tracking, voice commands, turn-by-turn navigation, SMS alerts, and call alerts.

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC: Specifications

The TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC features a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine which produces a power output of 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm (without iGo assist) and 8.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm (with iGo assist). It produces a torque of 10.5 Nm at 4,500 rpm (without assist) and 11.1Nm at 4,500 rpm (with assist). The engine is mated with a Continuously Varied Transmission (CVT) gearbox.

Mechanically, the scooter remains the same as other variants of the model. It includes a telescopic hydraulic suspension at the front and a twin-tube shock absorber at the rear with three-step adjustment. The braking duties at the front are done by a 220mm disc brake, and a 130mm drum brake is used at the rear. It rides on 12-inch wheels. The Jupiter 125 DT SXC has a ground clearance of 163mm.