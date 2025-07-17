2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 With New Subtle Design Changes And Features Launched In India: Price, What’s New

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has launched the 2025 iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 310. The updated bike comes with multiple feature updates and aesthetic changes. Along with this, TVS has also introduced a Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Kit Pro to make the motorcycle even more sporty.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Price, availability

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 2.62 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three base colours: Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, and Arsenal Black. There is an additional colour scheme, Sepang Blue, which reflects 40 years of TVS Racing heritage.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Key feature highlights (Image Credit: TVS Motor)

Interested customers can book the new Apache RTR 310 via TVS’ official website for Rs 5,000, which is fully refundable.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Prices Variant Price (ex-showroom) INR Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without Quickshifter Rs 2,39,990 Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base Rs 2,57,000 Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow Base Rs 2,57,000 Apache RTR 310 Fiery Red Base Rs 2,62,000

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What’s New?

The new Apache RTR 310 retains the same stance as its predecessor, but looks more sporty, as it features a transparent clutch cover like the Apache RR 310, sequential turn indicators, and knuckle guards, which are available as standard fitments on the new bike.

In terms of features, the 2025 Apache RTR 310 includes a keyless ride system, drag torque control with optional cornering function, and launch control. It also features a new 5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with five ride modes (Urban, Rain, Sport, Track, and SuperMoto) and TVS SmartXonnect connectivity.

With the TVS SmartXonnect, riders can get access to various functions using voice assistance, race-specific data, calls, SMS notifications, store documents and much more.

The new Apache RTR 310 continues to use the same 312cc engine, but features a few changes that are tuned to make the riding experience more seamless. The engine now comes with a recalibrated throttle response, which aligns better with a rider’s throttle input and selected gear. It provides more linear acceleration without compromising the thrill of riding. Moreover, it also features a rear sprocket with four fewer teeth same as the one found in the Apache RR 310.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Specifications

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 comes equipped with a 312cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine, which produces a peak power output of 35.11 bhp at 9,700 rpm and peak torque of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm in Sport, Track, and SuperMoto ride modes. Meanwhile, the engine generates a peak power output of 26.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 6,600 rpm in Urban and Rain ride modes.

The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter, to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.19 seconds and attain a top speed of 150 kmph.