2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With OBD2B Compliant Engine Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company celebrates 20 years of the Apache series with the launch of the 2025 iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in India. The latest model includes cosmetic and hardware upgrades and now features an OBD2B-compliant engine.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price, bookings, rivals

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the "2 Ch R-Mode" variant and Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the "USD" model. It is available in Matte Black, Glossy Black, and Granite Grey colourways. The new naked sportsbike can be booked for Rs 5,000 via the company’s official website, which is fully refundable. In India, the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V competes with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Honda Hornet 2.0, Yamaha MT 15 V2, and more.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price Model Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) INR Colour Options Booking Amount INR 2 Ch R-Mode Rs 1.47 lakh Matte Black, Glossy Black, Granite Grey Rs 5,000 (Fully Refundable) USD Model Rs 1.53 lakh

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: What’s new?

The latest iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now features gold-coloured 37mm USD upside-down front forks, which claim to provide better stability, handling, and ride quality. The handlebar is now hydroformed, which is said to enhance handling and stability. Additionally, the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V features new graphics and red alloy wheels.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Features

In terms of features, the new Apache RTR 200 4V comes with adjustable clutch and brake levers, a fully digital instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and voice assist, LED headlamp and taillamp with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). It also features Dual Channel ABS with Rear Lift-off protection and three ride modes: Urban, Sport, and Rain.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Specifications

It continues to use the same engine as before, but now complies with OBD2B regulations. It produces a peak power output of 20.51 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.25 Nm at 7250 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch.