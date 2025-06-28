2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V With OBD2B Compliant Engine, Dual-Channel ABS Launched In India

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has launched the 2025 iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle. The new bike now comes with an OBD2B-compliant engine. Moreover, it also features dual-channel ABS, which is rare in the 160cc segment. The prices of the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V start from Rs 1,34,320 (ex-showroom), which is Rs 4,000 more expensive than the older version of the top-tier TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition. Bookings for the bikes are live and can be done via the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership. The deliveries of the bike are expected to commence soon.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: What’s New?

Mechanically, the bike remains the same. TVS has provided a timely update for the Apache, as it is an old motorcycle, which is quite popular in many regions of India. The updated version retains the same sporty and aggressive design, and adds red-painted alloy wheels. It comes with three ride modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport, and a data-intensive LCD console. Notably, the higher variants of the new Apache RTR 160 2V feature Bluetooth connectivity for giving access to mobile communication alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.

The sporty street bike is now available in five colour options: Glossy Black, Pearl White, T Grey, Racing Red, and Matte Blue.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Specifications

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is powered by a similar 159.7cc, air-cooled, SOHC, Fuel-injection, 2-valve engine, which produces a peak power output of 15.8 bhp at 8750 rpm and a peak torque of 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm on Sports mode. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. It can achieve a top speed of 107 kmph on Sports mode.

At the front, the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V features telescopic front forks and gas-charged rear shock absorbers. The braking duties are done by a 270mm disc brake at the front, whereas either a 130mm drum or a 200mm disc brake is offered at the rear. It rides on 17-inch wheels with 90/90 front tyre and a 110/80 rear tyre, although the Disc BT variant comes with a wider 120/70 rear tyre.