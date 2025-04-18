2025 TVS Apache RR 310 With Segment First Features Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has launched the 2025 iteration of the TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle in India. The sports bike now comes with OBD2B compliance and new features. The new Apache RR 310 motorcycle comes in two variants— with and without a quickshifter. The bookings for the MY2025 Apache RR 310 are now open and can be reserved for a token amount of Rs 5,000, which is fully refundable upon cancellation. Notably, the launch of the 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 celebrates 20 years of the Apache series, which now has over 6 million customers worldwide.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Price

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 model without the quickshifter is priced at Rs 2,77,999, and the model with the quickshifter is priced at Rs 2,94,999. All prices are ex-showroom. These variants are available in Racing Red shade, while the Bomber Grey variant is priced at Rs 2,99,999 (ex-showroom). Additionally, the newly launched bike features a Race replica colour option.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: What’s New?

The new Apache RR 310 not only features OBD2B compliance but also hosts new segment-first features as well. The sports bike now includes a Sequential TSL, Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC), Launch Control (RT-DSC), Gen 2 Race Computer with Multi Language Support, and new eight-spoke alloy wheels. Additionally, the company has a BTO (Built To Order) customisation option for the new iteration of the Apache RR 310. A new colour scheme named Sepang Blue Race Replica, which is inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race bike, is available for the newly launched bike for an additional cost of Rs 10,000.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Specifications

Mechanically, the 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 remains the same, and continues to be powered by the same 312.2cc reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled engine, which generates a power output of 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and a torque of 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of features, the new Apache RR 310 comes with four riding modes (Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain), cruise control, cornering traction control, dual-channel ABS, and a feature-loaded 5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.

Notably, the new sports bike comes with an option to feature bi-directional quickshifters. Moreover, the sports bike rides on a pair of 17-inch Michelin Road 5 tyres, and features an inverted telescopic USD fork and a monoshock suspension system and disc brakes at the front and back, respectively.

The standard iteration of the 2025 Apache RR 310 can be upgraded with three packs. The Dynamic Kit, which includes a fully adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and brass-coated chain, can be fitted for an additional cost of Rs 18,000. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Pro Kit with a bunch of cornering-oriented functions such as cornering traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, cornering cruise control, and more can be fitted for an extra price of Rs 16,000.

