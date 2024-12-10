ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Toyota Camry Teased Online; To Be Launched On December 11: Expected Price, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Toyota India has revealed the third teaser for the 2025 Camry that will be launching in India on December 11. Already available globally, the premium sedan is the ninth-generation Camry. It will be made locally in India to boost aggressive pricing, indicating the 11-year-long presence of the vehicle in India.

The latest teaser shows the alloy wheel, automatic gearbox, a digital infotainment touchscreen, and rear climate control features mounted into the armrest. The previous teaser displayed the LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), the C-shaped LED taillights, and the LED rearview mirror. It also revealed the December 11 release date of the new Camry for the Indian market.

2025 Toyota Camry: What's New?

The latest Camry will have a striking appearance with a broader front grille, angular headlamps-- equipped with integrated LED DRLs, and a LEXUS-inspired rear design. Apart from the design changes, the premium sedan will have an updated interior. The dashboard will get dual-digital displays with slight modifications done to the centre console.

Other notable features include separate climate control for rear passengers, Type-C USB charging ports, seat-back screens, a JBL audio system, and window curtains. The vehicle will have a spacious interior due to its long wheelbase, providing a comfortable drive for all its occupants.