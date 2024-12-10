2025 Toyota Camry Teased Online; To Be Launched On December 11: Expected Price, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Toyota India has revealed the third teaser for the 2025 Camry that will be launching in India on December 11. Already available globally, the premium sedan is the ninth-generation Camry. It will be made locally in India to boost aggressive pricing, indicating the 11-year-long presence of the vehicle in India.
The latest teaser shows the alloy wheel, automatic gearbox, a digital infotainment touchscreen, and rear climate control features mounted into the armrest. The previous teaser displayed the LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), the C-shaped LED taillights, and the LED rearview mirror. It also revealed the December 11 release date of the new Camry for the Indian market.
2025 Toyota Camry: What's New?
The latest Camry will have a striking appearance with a broader front grille, angular headlamps-- equipped with integrated LED DRLs, and a LEXUS-inspired rear design. Apart from the design changes, the premium sedan will have an updated interior. The dashboard will get dual-digital displays with slight modifications done to the centre console.
Other notable features include separate climate control for rear passengers, Type-C USB charging ports, seat-back screens, a JBL audio system, and window curtains. The vehicle will have a spacious interior due to its long wheelbase, providing a comfortable drive for all its occupants.
2025 Toyota Camry: Expected Price, Launch Date
The Toyota Camry will launch on December 11, 2024. You can watch it live from Toyota's official YouTube channel at 2:15 PM IST. The current generation of Camry starts at Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The facelift version is expected to be priced a bit higher.
2025 Toyota Camry: Expected Features
In the global markets, the new Toyota Camry comes equipped with a 2.5L four-cylinder engine that generates a peak power of 222 bhp. The engine is mated with an eCVT transmission. The Indian model is expected to feature the same specifications. While the global variant is also available in an AWD (All-Wheel Drive) configuration, it is unlikely to come in the Indian market.
The 8th-generation Camry models available in India offer a mileage of 19 kmpl, which is expected to be enhanced with the upcoming facelift.
Post-launch, the 2025 Toyota Camry will rival other premium sedans, such as the BYD Seal EV and the new Skoda Superb.