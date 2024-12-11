2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India For Rs 48 lakh: Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Toyota India has launched the 2025 Camry at a price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom) with a new exterior design, upgraded interior and features, and powertrain. The major update is visible in its exterior design as it is more sharper than its predecessor. The premium sedan will be available as a CKD unit (Completely Knocked Down).
2025 Toyota Camry: Exterior Upgrades
The 9th-generation Camry has a low profile with sharp outlines. The front is completely redesigned with a large grille with revamped LED headlights and C-shaped DRLs. The sedan gets similar C-shaped LED taillights at the rear as well. The upgraded Camry comes in 18- and 19-inch wheel sizes, but the India-spec Camry comes only in a 19-inch wheel set.
2025 Toyota Camry: Interior Upgrades
The interior of the latest Camry gets a fresh look, dashboard equips a modern design with soft-touch panels wrapped in leather. This soft-touch design is carried onto the door panels, which match the colour of the upholstery. The India-spec Camry gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch centre infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard offerings.
2025 Toyota Camry: Features and Safety
The 2025 Camry features a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch HUD (Heads-Up Display), CCT (Connected Car Technology), wireless charging pad, multiple USB ports, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats with memory function, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.
Regarding safety, the new Camry is equipped with an ADAS Level-2 suite named Safety Sense 3.0 suite. The Safety Sense 3.0 includes features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rear-cross traffic alert, 8-airbags, blind spot monitoring, ABS with EBD, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera.
2025 Toyota Camry: Engine Specifications
The 2025 Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder petrol engine mated with the brand's 5th-generation Hybrid system. Mated with an eCVT transmission, the premium sedan produces a combined power output of 237 bhp, which is 11 bhp more than its predecessor. The India-spec sedan comes only with an FWD (Front-Wheel Drive) configuration.
2025 Toyota Camry: Rivals
The latest Camry will compete against other luxury sedans such as the latest Skoda Superb, Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine, Audi A4, and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.