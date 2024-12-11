ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India For Rs 48 lakh: Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Toyota India has launched the 2025 Camry at a price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom) with a new exterior design, upgraded interior and features, and powertrain. The major update is visible in its exterior design as it is more sharper than its predecessor. The premium sedan will be available as a CKD unit (Completely Knocked Down).

2025 Toyota Camry: Exterior Upgrades

The 9th-generation Camry has a low profile with sharp outlines. The front is completely redesigned with a large grille with revamped LED headlights and C-shaped DRLs. The sedan gets similar C-shaped LED taillights at the rear as well. The upgraded Camry comes in 18- and 19-inch wheel sizes, but the India-spec Camry comes only in a 19-inch wheel set.

2025 Toyota Camry: Interior Upgrades

The interior of the latest Camry gets a fresh look, dashboard equips a modern design with soft-touch panels wrapped in leather. This soft-touch design is carried onto the door panels, which match the colour of the upholstery. The India-spec Camry gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch centre infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard offerings.

2025 Toyota Camry: Features and Safety