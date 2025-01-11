2025 Tata Tigor Launched In India With New Colours and Features: Know Price And Specifications

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the 2025 Tigor starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sub-4 meter sedan comes with subtle style tweaks and additional features. It is now available with a new touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel, 360-degree camera, and six airbags as standard. This is the second car in the segment that offers a 360-degree camera.

2025 Tata Tigor: Prices, Variants, and Rivals

The updated petrol Tigor starts from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the CNG variants start from Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Honda Amaze.

Here's the list of prices for the 2025 Tata Tigor for its petrol and CNG variants.

2025 Tata Tigor Petrol Price List

XM - Rs 5,99,990

XT - Rs 6,69,990

XZ - Rs 7,29,990

XZ+ - Rs 7,89,990

XZ+ Lux - Rs 8,49,990

2025 Tata Tigor CNG Price List

XT CNG - Rs 7,69,990

XZ CNG - Rs 8,29,990

XZ+ CNG - Rs 8,89,990

XZ+ Lux CNG - Rs 9,49,990

2025 Tata Tigor: What's New?

The 2025 Tata Tigor basically remains the same as its predecessor but features some minor changes and feature additions. Looking at its overall design, the sedan comes with an updated front grille and bumpers in addition to a minor design tweak for the 15-inch alloy wheels. Opal White and Magnetic Red are the new two colours offered for the updated sedan.

The major update is done inside the 2025 Tata Tigor. It features a new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen, a new two-spoke illuminating steering wheel, an updated driver's display, LED headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts, six airbags as standard, rear parking sensor, and LED taillamps.

2025 Tata Tigor: Specifications

Mechanically, the sub-4 meter sedan remains the same. It equips the familiar 1.2L Revotron, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces a power output of 83.8 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. While the CNG variant generates 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The engines come mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.