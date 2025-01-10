2025 Tata Tiago Teased Online, Prices Revealed: Everything We Know

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the updated Tata Tiago in India. The image has been shared via its social media channels, revealing a few details of the hatchback. The 2025 Tata Tiago is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo next week. The upcoming hatchback will start from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and its electric avatar will begin from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Tiago: What to Except?

Looking at the social media post, the facelifted Tiago is expected to remain the same overall, including its design and mechanical specifications. This indicates that the 2025 Tata Tiago will be a feature-loaded vehicle priced fairly close to its current model. If this is true, then the facelifted Tiago becomes a true value-for-money hatchback, offering comfort, convenience, and safety.

2025 Tata Tiago: Prices, Launch Date, and Rivals

The prices of the upcoming Tata Tiago is fairly close to its current model. The ICE-powered 2025 Tata Tiago will start from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the electric variant will start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago iCNG will start from Rs 5.99 lakh.

The facelift of the Tata Tiago is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid, and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

2025 Tata Tiago: Expected Features and Specifications

Looking at the social media post, the hatchback will not get any exterior changes but could get some feature updates. The car's interior is expected to receive a new colour scheme and avail a new Melange fabric upholstery as standard. It could possess auto climate control and a height-adjustable seat. Additionally, it is expected to feature a fully digital instrument cluster as standard and come equipped with Tata's smart steering wheel with illumination that is found in most of its latest models.

Furthermore, it is expected that the infotainment system inside the vehicle will be offered in three options. The top-spec models will possibly sport a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen and feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle will feature dual airbags, ABS with EBD, an ESC (Electronic Stability Control) system, LED headlamps, cruise control, hill-hold control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera.

Mechanically, the hatchback is expected to remain the same. It could be powered by the 1.2L Revotron engine which generates a maximum power output of 84bhp and 113Nm of peak torque, whereas the CNG variant could produce a power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.