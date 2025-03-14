2025 Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India With New Transmission Option: Price, Features, More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has updated the Tata Tiago NRG. The hatchback is available only in the top-spec XZ trim, starting from Rs 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now comes with new features, design updates, and a new transmission option. Notably, the entry-level Tata Tiago XT trim has been discontinued.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG: What's New?
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG features subtle styling changes, which include a redesigned bumper with new matte black cladding and a thicker skid plate at the front and back. Notably, the 15-inch steel wheels are provided with new covers. Inside, the hatchback features a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo on it. Additionally, the car now comes with the CNG-AMT option as well.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Features
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG includes a reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a push start/stop button, autofold ORVMs, height adjustable driver seats, a one-shot down driver-side window, and more. Compared to the standard Tiago, the Tata Tiago NRG sports an all-black interior, which includes the dashboard, seats, and door pads.
|Category
|Features
|Safety Features
|Convenience
|Infotainment
2025 Tata Tiago NRG Specifications
The updated hatchback shares the same engine found in the standard Tiago. It is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces a power output of 84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 113 Nm at 3,300 rpm. The engine now comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission option. It is available in Polar White, Grassland Beige, Clod Grey, and Supernova Copper.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine
|Power Output
|84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|113 Nm at 3,300 rpm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT options
|Fuel Options
|Petrol, CNG-AMT
|Price Range
|Rs 7.2 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom)