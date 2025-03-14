2025 Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India With New Transmission Option: Price, Features, More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has updated the Tata Tiago NRG. The hatchback is available only in the top-spec XZ trim, starting from Rs 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now comes with new features, design updates, and a new transmission option. Notably, the entry-level Tata Tiago XT trim has been discontinued.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: What's New?

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG features subtle styling changes, which include a redesigned bumper with new matte black cladding and a thicker skid plate at the front and back. Notably, the 15-inch steel wheels are provided with new covers. Inside, the hatchback features a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo on it. Additionally, the car now comes with the CNG-AMT option as well.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Features

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG includes a reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a push start/stop button, autofold ORVMs, height adjustable driver seats, a one-shot down driver-side window, and more. Compared to the standard Tiago, the Tata Tiago NRG sports an all-black interior, which includes the dashboard, seats, and door pads.

Category Features Safety Features Reverse parking camera

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers Convenience Push start/stop button

Autofold ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors)

Height adjustable driver seats

One shot down driver side window Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

2025 Tata Tiago NRG Specifications

The updated hatchback shares the same engine found in the standard Tiago. It is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces a power output of 84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 113 Nm at 3,300 rpm. The engine now comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission option. It is available in Polar White, Grassland Beige, Clod Grey, and Supernova Copper.