2025 Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India With New Transmission Option: Price, Features, More

Tata Motors has launched the 2025 Tata Tiago NRG in India. The hatchback features new features, design updates, and a new transmission option.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG, With A New Transmission Option And Larger Infotainment Display, Launched In India
2025 Tata Tiago NRG is now official in India (Image Credit: Tata Motors)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has updated the Tata Tiago NRG. The hatchback is available only in the top-spec XZ trim, starting from Rs 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now comes with new features, design updates, and a new transmission option. Notably, the entry-level Tata Tiago XT trim has been discontinued.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: What's New?

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG features subtle styling changes, which include a redesigned bumper with new matte black cladding and a thicker skid plate at the front and back. Notably, the 15-inch steel wheels are provided with new covers. Inside, the hatchback features a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo on it. Additionally, the car now comes with the CNG-AMT option as well.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Features

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG includes a reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a push start/stop button, autofold ORVMs, height adjustable driver seats, a one-shot down driver-side window, and more. Compared to the standard Tiago, the Tata Tiago NRG sports an all-black interior, which includes the dashboard, seats, and door pads.

CategoryFeatures
Safety Features
  • Reverse parking camera
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain sensing wipers
Convenience
  • Push start/stop button
  • Autofold ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors)
  • Height adjustable driver seats
  • One shot down driver side window
Infotainment
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

2025 Tata Tiago NRG Specifications

The updated hatchback shares the same engine found in the standard Tiago. It is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces a power output of 84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 113 Nm at 3,300 rpm. The engine now comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission option. It is available in Polar White, Grassland Beige, Clod Grey, and Supernova Copper.

SpecificationDetails
Engine1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine
Power Output84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm
Torque113 Nm at 3,300 rpm
Transmission5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT options
Fuel OptionsPetrol, CNG-AMT
Price RangeRs 7.2 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

