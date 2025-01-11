ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Tata Nexon Launched In India With New Features And Variants: Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially launched the 2025 Tata Nexon. The updated sub-compact SUV starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has revealed the list of updates for the new vehicle via its official social media accounts. The new model of the sub-compact SUV includes new variants, a new colour, and modern features. Let's take a detailed look at the 2025 Tata Nexon.

2025 Tata Nexon: Price and Rivals

The 2025 Tata Nexon starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), priced similar to its current model. The sub-compact SUV will rival the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3XO, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Breeza, Skoda Kylaq, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The updated Nexon is now available in a new colour named 'Grassland Beige'.

2025 Tata Nexon: What's New?

The 2025 Tata Nexon remains the same except for minor additions. It is now available in a new colour named 'Grassland Beige'. The sub-compact SUV is available with features such as a voice-assisted Panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, 10.24-inch touchscreen HARMAN infotainment with 360-degree camera, 7-speed DCA transmission with E-shifter and paddle shifters, and 9 JBL speakers with subwoofers. Moreover, the new Nexon has added three new variants to its existing Pure+, Creative, and Creative+ models. The prices of these variants are listed below: