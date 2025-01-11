ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Tata Nexon Launched In India With New Features And Variants: Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated version of its popular sub-compact SUV, Tata Nexon. It now comes with a new colour, variants, and modern features.

2025 Tata Nexon Launched In India, Comes In New Colour, Features and Variants
The 2025 Tata Nexon starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) (Tata Motors)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially launched the 2025 Tata Nexon. The updated sub-compact SUV starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has revealed the list of updates for the new vehicle via its official social media accounts. The new model of the sub-compact SUV includes new variants, a new colour, and modern features. Let's take a detailed look at the 2025 Tata Nexon.

2025 Tata Nexon: Price and Rivals

The 2025 Tata Nexon starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), priced similar to its current model. The sub-compact SUV will rival the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3XO, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Breeza, Skoda Kylaq, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The updated Nexon is now available in a new colour named 'Grassland Beige'.

2025 Tata Nexon: What's New?

The 2025 Tata Nexon remains the same except for minor additions. It is now available in a new colour named 'Grassland Beige'. The sub-compact SUV is available with features such as a voice-assisted Panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, 10.24-inch touchscreen HARMAN infotainment with 360-degree camera, 7-speed DCA transmission with E-shifter and paddle shifters, and 9 JBL speakers with subwoofers. Moreover, the new Nexon has added three new variants to its existing Pure+, Creative, and Creative+ models. The prices of these variants are listed below:

  • New Pure+ - Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New Creative - Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New Creative +PS - Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Tata Nexon: Specifications and Features

Mechanically, the updated Tata Nexon remains the same. It comes in two engine options, including a 1.2L turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol engine produces a power output of 86.7 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, whereas the diesel engine generates 83.3 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

The new Nexon is also available in a CNG powertrain option and produces a power output of 72.5 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

The 2025 Tata Nexon is identical to the current model in terms of dimensions and other specifications.

