2025 Tata Altroz Launched In India: Variant-Wise Price, Features, Specifications

Tata Motors has introduced the 2025 Tata Altroz in India. The new hatchback features a new design and features.

The sunroof and AMT gearbox options for the new Altroz are available in Pure and Creative trims. (Image Credit: Tata Motors)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the facelift of the Tata Altroz in India. The newly launched hatchback is available in five variants — Pure, Smart, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. The vehicle comes in three engine options — petrol, diesel, and CNG. Notably, the Accomplished+ S variant is available only with a petrol engine mated with DCA transmission.

The facelift model comes with significant exterior and interior changes, new convenience and safety features. Bookings for the 2025 Tata Altroz commence from June 2, 2025. Interestingly, the Tata Altroz facelift is the only hatchback in India which provides a diesel engine option.

2025 Tata Altroz: Price in India, rivals

The 2025 Tata Altroz starts at an introductory price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for its Smart variant and goes up to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished S diesel engine variant. The prices of the Accomplished+ S have not been revealed till now. It comes in five shades — Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Royal Blue, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

In India, the 2025 Tata Altroz competes against the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

2025 Tata Altroz: Variant-Wise Introductory Prices
Engine Options Trims
SmartPureCreativeAccomplished S
1.2L Revotron Petrol6.89 lakh (ex-showroom)7.69 lakh (ex-showroom)8.69 lakh (ex-showroom)9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
1.2L iCNG7.89 lakh (ex-showroom)8.79 lakh (ex-showroom)9.79 lakh (ex-showroom)11.09 lakh (ex-showroom)
1.5L Revotorq Diesel-8.99 lakh (ex-showroom)-11.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Tata Altroz: What’s new?

The Altroz facelift retains its original design but features a new 3D front grille and bumpers, and includes premium elements such as a set of LED projector headlamps, Flush door handles, and an infinity LED tail lamp at the rear. The car has a beige interior, which gives a premium touch. Additionally, it features a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display powered by Harman with a 360-degree HD surround view system, a 10.25-inch HD digital instrument cluster, voice-assisted electric sunroof, and a wireless smartphone charger. In terms of safety, the new Altroz features 6 airbags as standard.

2025 Tata Altroz: Features

2025 Tata Altroz: Variant-Wise Features
VariantFeatures
Smart
  • 6 Airbags and ESP
  • LED Tail Lamps
  • Flush Door Handles
  • Smart Digital Steering Wheel
  • Projector Headlamps
  • 3D Front Grille
  • Grand Entry 90° Opening Doors
  • Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof (Optional)
Pure

(In addition to Smart variant features)

  • 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
  • Autofold ORVM
  • Clima Touch Automatic Temperature Control
  • LED Headlamps
  • Rear View Camera
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Cruise Control
  • Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof (Optional)
Creative

(In addition to Pure variant features)

  • 360-degree HD Surround View System
  • Ultra View 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
  • Luminate LED Headlamps & LED DRLs
  • Push Button Start Stop
  • R16 Hyper Style Dual Tone Wheels
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Galaxy Ambient Lighting
Accomplished S

(In addition to Creative variant features)

  • Drag Cut R16 Alloy Wheels
  • 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
  • LED Fog Lamps
  • Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof
  • Wireless Smart Phone Charger - Qi Support
  • Infinity LED Connected Tail Lamps
  • Dual Tone Roof
Accomplished+ S

(In addition to Accomplished S variant features)

  • iRA - Connected Car Technology
  • Ultra View 10.25-inch HD Digital Cluster
  • Inbuilt Map View Cluster
  • Inbuilt Blind Spot Monitor
  • AudioWorX - Customizable Audio Modes
  • Air Purifier
  • SOS Calling Function (E-call/B-call)

2025 Tata Altroz: Specifications

The new hatchback retains the same engine options as its predecessor. The petrol variant features a 1.2L Revotron, inline 3-cylinder, 4-valve petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 86.79 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 115 Nm at 3250 rpm. It comes mated with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed Dual Clutch Auto (DCA) transmission option.

The diesel variant features a 1.5L Revotorq, inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, which generates a peak power output of 89 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 200 Nm at 3000 rpm. It comes equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Meanwhile, the CNG variant features a 1.2L, inline 3-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC iCNG engine, which produces a peak power output of 72 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 103 Nm at 3300 rpm. It comes with only a 5-speed manual transmission option.

