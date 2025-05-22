2025 Tata Altroz Launched In India: Variant-Wise Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the facelift of the Tata Altroz in India. The newly launched hatchback is available in five variants — Pure, Smart, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. The vehicle comes in three engine options — petrol, diesel, and CNG. Notably, the Accomplished+ S variant is available only with a petrol engine mated with DCA transmission.

The facelift model comes with significant exterior and interior changes, new convenience and safety features. Bookings for the 2025 Tata Altroz commence from June 2, 2025. Interestingly, the Tata Altroz facelift is the only hatchback in India which provides a diesel engine option.

2025 Tata Altroz: Price in India, rivals

The 2025 Tata Altroz starts at an introductory price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for its Smart variant and goes up to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished S diesel engine variant. The prices of the Accomplished+ S have not been revealed till now. It comes in five shades — Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Royal Blue, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

In India, the 2025 Tata Altroz competes against the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

2025 Tata Altroz: Variant-Wise Introductory Prices Engine Options Trims Smart Pure Creative Accomplished S 1.2L Revotron Petrol 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 1.2L iCNG 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom) 1.5L Revotorq Diesel - 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) - 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Tata Altroz: What’s new?

The Altroz facelift retains its original design but features a new 3D front grille and bumpers, and includes premium elements such as a set of LED projector headlamps, Flush door handles, and an infinity LED tail lamp at the rear. The car has a beige interior, which gives a premium touch. Additionally, it features a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display powered by Harman with a 360-degree HD surround view system, a 10.25-inch HD digital instrument cluster, voice-assisted electric sunroof, and a wireless smartphone charger. In terms of safety, the new Altroz features 6 airbags as standard.

2025 Tata Altroz: Features

2025 Tata Altroz: Variant-Wise Features Variant Features Smart 6 Airbags and ESP

LED Tail Lamps

Flush Door Handles

Smart Digital Steering Wheel

Projector Headlamps

3D Front Grille

Grand Entry 90° Opening Doors

Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof (Optional) Pure (In addition to Smart variant features) 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman

Autofold ORVM

Clima Touch Automatic Temperature Control

LED Headlamps

Rear View Camera

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Cruise Control

Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof (Optional) Creative (In addition to Pure variant features) 360-degree HD Surround View System

Ultra View 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman

Luminate LED Headlamps & LED DRLs

Push Button Start Stop

R16 Hyper Style Dual Tone Wheels

Rear AC Vents

Galaxy Ambient Lighting Accomplished S (In addition to Creative variant features) Drag Cut R16 Alloy Wheels

7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

LED Fog Lamps

Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof

Wireless Smart Phone Charger - Qi Support

Infinity LED Connected Tail Lamps

Dual Tone Roof Accomplished+ S (In addition to Accomplished S variant features) iRA - Connected Car Technology

Ultra View 10.25-inch HD Digital Cluster

Inbuilt Map View Cluster

Inbuilt Blind Spot Monitor

AudioWorX - Customizable Audio Modes

Air Purifier

SOS Calling Function (E-call/B-call)

2025 Tata Altroz: Specifications

The new hatchback retains the same engine options as its predecessor. The petrol variant features a 1.2L Revotron, inline 3-cylinder, 4-valve petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 86.79 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 115 Nm at 3250 rpm. It comes mated with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed Dual Clutch Auto (DCA) transmission option.

The diesel variant features a 1.5L Revotorq, inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, which generates a peak power output of 89 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 200 Nm at 3000 rpm. It comes equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Meanwhile, the CNG variant features a 1.2L, inline 3-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC iCNG engine, which produces a peak power output of 72 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 103 Nm at 3300 rpm. It comes with only a 5-speed manual transmission option.