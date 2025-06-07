2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE With OBD2B-Compliant Engine And New Colours Launched In India

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 iteration of the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE. The new adventure touring motorcycle comes with an OBD2B-compliant engine and several new colours. As the current iteration features a minor update, the mechanics of the motorcycle remain significantly the same. The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs 10,39,622 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Interested buyers can purchase this motorcycle by visiting their nearest Suzuki dealership.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: What’s new?

The new adventure tourer now comes equipped with a 776cc, 4-stroke, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, OBD2B-compliant engine, which produces a power output of 83 bhp and a peak torque of 78 Nm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. Apart from the minor changes done to the engine, the new V-Strom 800 DE is available in two new colours– Champion Yellow No 2 with blue rims and Pearl Tech White with blue spoked rims, and Glass Sparkle Black with black rims.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Specifications

Mechanically and feature-wise, the new V-Strom remains the same. It comes with S.I.R.S, an advanced electronics system that allows a rider to receive an optimised performance characteristic that changes according to the riding needs and preferences. The motorcycle is 2,345mm long, 975mm wide, and 1,310mm high, which has a wheelbase of 1,570mm. It has a ground clearance of 220mm and a seat height of 855mm. The new V-Strom 800 DE weighs 232 kg, which is the same as its predecessor. It rides on a 21-inch spoke-wire tyre at the front and a 17-inch spoke-wire tyre at the rear. The adventure tourer has Showa inverted front forks and a Showa mono-shock rear suspension with hand-adjustable spring preload. Twin disc brakes handle braking duties at the front, and a single disc brake at the rear. It has a fuel tank capacity of 20L.