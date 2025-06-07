2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE With OBD2B-Compliant Engine And New Colours Launched In India

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 iteration of the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE. The new adventure touring motorcycle comes with an OBD2B-compliant engine and several new colours. As the current iteration features a minor update, the mechanics of the motorcycle remain significantly the same. The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs 10,39,622 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Interested buyers can purchase this motorcycle by visiting their nearest Suzuki dealership.
2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: What’s new?
The new adventure tourer now comes equipped with a 776cc, 4-stroke, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, OBD2B-compliant engine, which produces a power output of 83 bhp and a peak torque of 78 Nm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. Apart from the minor changes done to the engine, the new V-Strom 800 DE is available in two new colours– Champion Yellow No 2 with blue rims and Pearl Tech White with blue spoked rims, and Glass Sparkle Black with black rims.
The V-Strom 800DE is now compliant with OBD-II B. Because when you're built to explore beyond the map, your tech should be just as ahead of the curve.#SuzukiIndia #SuzukiMotorcycle #VStrom800DE pic.twitter.com/xoTbKxpbYI— Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) May 28, 2025
2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Specifications
Mechanically and feature-wise, the new V-Strom remains the same. It comes with S.I.R.S, an advanced electronics system that allows a rider to receive an optimised performance characteristic that changes according to the riding needs and preferences. The motorcycle is 2,345mm long, 975mm wide, and 1,310mm high, which has a wheelbase of 1,570mm. It has a ground clearance of 220mm and a seat height of 855mm. The new V-Strom 800 DE weighs 232 kg, which is the same as its predecessor. It rides on a 21-inch spoke-wire tyre at the front and a 17-inch spoke-wire tyre at the rear. The adventure tourer has Showa inverted front forks and a Showa mono-shock rear suspension with hand-adjustable spring preload. Twin disc brakes handle braking duties at the front, and a single disc brake at the rear. It has a fuel tank capacity of 20L.
|2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Specifications
|Feature
|Description
|Electronics System
|Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), bidirectional quickshifter, Ride-by-Wire throttle, traction control with Gravel mode, low RPM assist, switchable ABS
|Engine
|776cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled DOHC, 270-degree crankshaft, 84.3 hp at 8,500 rpm, 54.5 ft-lbs (78 Nm) torque at 6,800 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed gearbox with Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS)
|Dimensions
|Length: 2,345mm, Width: 975mm, Height: 1,310mm, Wheelbase: 1,570mm
|Ground Clearance
|220mm (highest of any V-Strom model)
|Seat Height
|855mm
|Weight
|232 kg (kerb weight, including full 20L fuel tank)
|Tyres
|21-inch front, 17-inch rear, spoke-wire, Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour (90/90-21 front, 150/70R17 rear)
|Suspension
|Front: Fully adjustable Showa inverted forks, 220mm travel; Rear: Showa monoshock with hand-adjustable spring preload, 220mm travel
|Brakes
|Front: Twin 310mm disc brakes with Nissin dual-piston calipers; Rear: Single 260mm disc brake with single-piston Nissin caliper, switchable dual-channel ABS
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20L (5.3 gallons), designed for extended touring range
|Additional Features
|5-inch color TFT LCD display, full LED lighting, 3-step adjustable windscreen, steel footpegs with removable rubber inserts, mesh radiator guard