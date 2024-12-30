2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled Globally: Know Colours, Specifications, and Features

Hyderabad: Suzuki has launched the 2025 Hayabusa in the global market. The superbike gets cosmetic upgrades with three new colours. The launch control system and the cruise control of the superbike also underwent changes. The company has not yet announced that the 2025 Hayabusa will go on sale in India, but it's expected that this updated superbike will be launched sometime next year, keeping in mind how popular this superbike is in India.

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa: What's New?

The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa now comes in three new colours, namely Metallic Matte Green/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue. The new Hayabusa now gets a revamped launch control with enhanced engine speeds for better acceleration and performance. Moreover, the cruise control system has also been updated, which is now active even when the rider is switching gears using the bi-directional quick-shift system, giving a seamless experience.

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa: Specifications and Features

Mechanically, the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa remains the same and comes with the same 1,340cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine which generates a power output of 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 142 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The behemoth engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

Coming to the hardware, the superbike has inverted telescopic forks at the front and a link-type, coil spring, oil-damped rear suspensions. At the front, the braking duties are done by the Brembo Stylema calipers which have 4-pistons and twin discs while the rear braking duties are performed by a Nissin caliper which has a single-piston with a single disc. Both the disc brakes are equipped with ABS. The 2025 Hayabusa stands on 17-inch Bridgestone tubeless tires.

The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a ton load of electronic aids such as cruise control, ABS, anti-theft control, speed limiter, multiple power modes, engine brake control, hill-hold system, and more. Moreover, the superbike now gets a TFT screen which displays all important information to the rider.