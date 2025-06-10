ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R With OBD2B Compliant Engine Launched In India: Price, Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R motorcycle in India.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R With OBD2B Compliant Engine Launched In India: Price, Features
The new Suzuki GSX-8R comes with OBD2B compliant engine. (Image Credit: Suzuki)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the 2025 iteration of the Suzuki GSX-8R motorcycle in India. The new model now features an OBD2B compliant engine. Apart from this, the motorcycle remains the same. It is priced at Rs 9,25,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will be available for purchase at Suzuki’s big bike dealerships across India. The motorcycle is offered in three colours: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Features and specifications

It comes with Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes rider-focused electronic aids designed to enhance safety, control, and adaptability depending upon different road conditions. Other key features include a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) for engine power delivery modes and a Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) to manage wheel slip with stability.

The new Suzuki GSX-8R also comes with a bi-directional quick shifter for shifting gears without the clutch, a ride-by-wire throttle system for seamless acceleration, Suzuki Easy Start– allowing for one-button operation for engine ignition, and low RPM assist to prevent the motorcycle from stalling at low speeds.

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R is powered by a 776cc, parallel twin DOHC 4-valve-per-cylinder engine, which is paired with a 270-degree crankshaft. It produces a power output of 81.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 78Nm at 6800 rpm and is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Hardware

Mechanically, the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R remains unchanged. It is 2,155mm long, 770mm wide, and 1,135mm high. The sports-bike has a wheelbase of 1,465mm and a ground clearance of 145mm. It has a seat height of 810mm and weighs 205 kg. The GSX-8R rides on 17-inch tyres at the front and rear, which are affixed with an inverted telescopic suspension at the front and a link-type suspension at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

Below is a table combining the provided information about the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R motorcycle:

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: At a Glance
FeatureDetails
Price (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)Rs 9,25,000
Colour OptionsMetallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Matte Black No.2
AvailabilitySuzuki’s big bike dealerships across India
Engine776cc, parallel-twin, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder, 270-degree crankshaft
Power Output81.8 bhp @ 8500 RPM, 78 Nm @ 6800 RPM
Transmission6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch
Electronic Systems
  • Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.)
  • Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS)
  • Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS)
  • Bi-directional quick shifter
  • Ride-by-wire throttle
  • Suzuki Easy Start
  • Low RPM assist
Dimensions2,155mm (L) x 770mm (W) x 1,135mm (H)
Wheelbase1,465mm
Ground Clearance145mm
Seat Height810mm
Weight205 kg
Suspension
  • Front: Inverted telescopic
  • Rear: Link-type
Brakes
  • Front: Twin disc
  • Rear: Single disc
Tyres17-inch (front and rear)
Additional FeaturesOBD2B compliant engine
Also Read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With OBD2B Compliant Engine Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the 2025 iteration of the Suzuki GSX-8R motorcycle in India. The new model now features an OBD2B compliant engine. Apart from this, the motorcycle remains the same. It is priced at Rs 9,25,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will be available for purchase at Suzuki’s big bike dealerships across India. The motorcycle is offered in three colours: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Features and specifications

It comes with Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes rider-focused electronic aids designed to enhance safety, control, and adaptability depending upon different road conditions. Other key features include a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) for engine power delivery modes and a Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) to manage wheel slip with stability.

The new Suzuki GSX-8R also comes with a bi-directional quick shifter for shifting gears without the clutch, a ride-by-wire throttle system for seamless acceleration, Suzuki Easy Start– allowing for one-button operation for engine ignition, and low RPM assist to prevent the motorcycle from stalling at low speeds.

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R is powered by a 776cc, parallel twin DOHC 4-valve-per-cylinder engine, which is paired with a 270-degree crankshaft. It produces a power output of 81.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 78Nm at 6800 rpm and is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Hardware

Mechanically, the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R remains unchanged. It is 2,155mm long, 770mm wide, and 1,135mm high. The sports-bike has a wheelbase of 1,465mm and a ground clearance of 145mm. It has a seat height of 810mm and weighs 205 kg. The GSX-8R rides on 17-inch tyres at the front and rear, which are affixed with an inverted telescopic suspension at the front and a link-type suspension at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

Below is a table combining the provided information about the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R motorcycle:

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: At a Glance
FeatureDetails
Price (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)Rs 9,25,000
Colour OptionsMetallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Matte Black No.2
AvailabilitySuzuki’s big bike dealerships across India
Engine776cc, parallel-twin, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder, 270-degree crankshaft
Power Output81.8 bhp @ 8500 RPM, 78 Nm @ 6800 RPM
Transmission6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch
Electronic Systems
  • Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.)
  • Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS)
  • Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS)
  • Bi-directional quick shifter
  • Ride-by-wire throttle
  • Suzuki Easy Start
  • Low RPM assist
Dimensions2,155mm (L) x 770mm (W) x 1,135mm (H)
Wheelbase1,465mm
Ground Clearance145mm
Seat Height810mm
Weight205 kg
Suspension
  • Front: Inverted telescopic
  • Rear: Link-type
Brakes
  • Front: Twin disc
  • Rear: Single disc
Tyres17-inch (front and rear)
Additional FeaturesOBD2B compliant engine
Also Read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With OBD2B Compliant Engine Launched In India: Price, Features

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

2025 SUZUKI GSX 8R PRICE2025 SUZUKI GSX 8R FEATURES2025 SUZUKI GSX 8R SPECSSUZUKI2025 SUZUKI GSX 8R

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.