2025 Suzuki GSX-8R With OBD2B Compliant Engine Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the 2025 iteration of the Suzuki GSX-8R motorcycle in India. The new model now features an OBD2B compliant engine. Apart from this, the motorcycle remains the same. It is priced at Rs 9,25,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will be available for purchase at Suzuki’s big bike dealerships across India. The motorcycle is offered in three colours: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Features and specifications

It comes with Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes rider-focused electronic aids designed to enhance safety, control, and adaptability depending upon different road conditions. Other key features include a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) for engine power delivery modes and a Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) to manage wheel slip with stability.

The new Suzuki GSX-8R also comes with a bi-directional quick shifter for shifting gears without the clutch, a ride-by-wire throttle system for seamless acceleration, Suzuki Easy Start– allowing for one-button operation for engine ignition, and low RPM assist to prevent the motorcycle from stalling at low speeds.

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R is powered by a 776cc, parallel twin DOHC 4-valve-per-cylinder engine, which is paired with a 270-degree crankshaft. It produces a power output of 81.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 78Nm at 6800 rpm and is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Hardware

Mechanically, the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R remains unchanged. It is 2,155mm long, 770mm wide, and 1,135mm high. The sports-bike has a wheelbase of 1,465mm and a ground clearance of 145mm. It has a seat height of 810mm and weighs 205 kg. The GSX-8R rides on 17-inch tyres at the front and rear, which are affixed with an inverted telescopic suspension at the front and a link-type suspension at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

