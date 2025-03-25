2025 Suzuki Avenis And Burgman Series Launched In India: Prices, Features, More

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the Suzuki Avenis and Suzuki Burgman series scooters with OBD2B-compliant engines in India. With this, the updated maxi scooter, Avenis has now become slightly costlier than before. The new Avenis and Burgman series have now entered into the OBD2B complaint portfolio with other popular two-wheeler models such as Access, V-Strom, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, and Gixxer.

2025 Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Series: Price, Deliveries, Rivals

The 2025 Suzuki Avenis is now priced at Rs 93,200, and the special edition variants, including Race Edition and Special Edition, are priced at Rs 94,000. Meanwhile, the 2025 Suzuki Burman Street variant is priced at Rs 95,800, and the Burgman EX variant is priced at Rs 1,16,200. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Model Variant Price (Rs) Suzuki Avenis 2025 Standard 93,200 Race Edition 94,000 Special Edition 94,000 Suzuki Burgman Street 2025 Standard 95,800 Suzuki Burgman EX 2025 Standard 1,16,200

The updated scooters are readily available for delivery via Suzuki dealerships across India. The newly launched scooters compete against the TVS NTorq 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino, and Honda Dio 125.

2025 Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Series: What's New?

Apart from the OBD2B-compliant engine, both scooters feature new colours. The 2025 Suzuki Avenis now comes with a new Special Edition along with the existing Race Edition variant. Notably, the new Avenis Special Edition is available in a new Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Matte Titanium Silver colourways. Meanwhile, the updated standard Avenis comes with four new shades-- Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2/Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black/ Pearl Glacier White, and Glossy Sparkle Black.

The updated Burgman Street is available in seven colours-- Metallic Matte Black No.2, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, Pearl Moon Stone Gray, Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, and Metallic Matte Black No.2. Meanwhile, the Burgman EX features three new shades which include Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2, and Metallic Royal Bronze.

2025 Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Series: Specifications

Both scooters carry the same engine with no mechanical changes. The scooters are powered by an all-aluminium 124.3cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder petrol engine with OBD2D compliance. Both scooters produce a power output of 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Moreover, the scooters use Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) and advanced fuel injection technologies.

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled Globally: Know Colours, Specifications, and Features