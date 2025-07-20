2025 Space Exploration Day and International Moon Day: Know Their Importance

Hyderabad: Every year, the Space Exploration Day is celebrated on July 20th to commemorate the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which successfully landed NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the moon's surface in 1969.

This was achieved amidst the fierce competition of the space war between the United States of America (USA) and the then Soviet Union (now Russia), after the end of the Second World War in 1945. It was achieved eight years after President John F. Kennedy set the goal for the United States of America (USA) to land on the moon before the end of the decade. The day also aims to encourage young minds to be inspired and pursue careers in space sciences and exploration.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to celebrate the International Moon Day on July 20 every year. This day celebrates the first human walk on the Moon in 1969, after the successful landing of the Apollo 11 spacecraft.

It aims to commemorate the achievements in lunar exploration after the occurrence of the event, and also raise awareness about sustainable Moon exploration.

Space exploration & its importance

For centuries, humans have been curious about the universe's mysteries, leading to the exploration of space. Space exploration is the use of astronomy and space technology to examine outer space. It includes sending both crewed spacecraft and uncrewed robotic spacecraft into space to collect data, potentially colonise other planets, and advance fields such as astronautical engineering, medicine, and robotics.

Here are the pointers that indicate the importance of space exploration:

Better scientific understanding: By exploring space, scientists and researchers will have a better understanding of how the universe works and what potential opportunities humankind can explore and pursue, leading to advancements in astrophysics and cosmology. Space exploration will also lead to the extensive use of instruments such as spacecraft, satellites, and telescopes to gather data about celestial bodies and investigate the universe.

Drives technological innovation and economic growth: Space exploration will act as a catalyst for innovation, leading to the development of new technologies with applications that go beyond space missions, such as GPS, satellite communication, and medical imaging. This will promote the growth of industries, create jobs, and boost the economy.

Contributes to human survival and future preparedness: Space exploration plays a vital role in identifying and monitoring potentially hazardous near-Earth objects, such as asteroids and comets, which can harm the planet.

Space research helps us develop technologies and strategies for long-duration missions and the potential colonisation of other celestial bodies, safeguarding humankind.

Inspires future generations: Space exploration helps to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, encouraging a culture of innovation and problem-solving.

Promotes international cooperation: Space exploration fosters international cooperation, for instance, the recently occurred Axiom -04 space mission was a collaborative space mission of entities including Axiom Space, NASA, SpaceX, and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that conducted scientific research, especially in microgravity in the International Space Station, and know the feasibility of commercial space stations. So space mission like this encourages international cooperation, developing better diplomatic relationships and agreements between countries. Such collaborations enable shared knowledge.

Benefits the environment: Space exploration helps to monitor climate change, track deforestation and pollution, and assess the state of ecosystems, which will provide significant data for environmental protection and sustainable resource management.

Improves global health: It also contributes to advancements in medical knowledge and technology transfer, leading to new vaccines, healthcare tools, and procedures.

History of Space Exploration Day and International Moon Day

On July 16, 1969, NASA launched the Apollo 11 spacecraft, which took off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA. It included three astronauts: Neil Armstrong (mission commander), Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin (Lunar module ‘Eagle’ pilot), and Michael Collins (Command module pilot). The lunar module called the Eagle, carrying Aldrin and Armstrong, landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969. The third astronaut, Collins, who was the pilot of the command module, stayed there when Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon.

On the same day, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon as he stepped down from the ladder of the module. 19 minutes later, Aldrin also stepped onto the moon. For the next few hours, they planted the U.S. flag, took pictures, and even talked to President Richard Nixon. Both astronauts slept in the lunar module on the Moon.

On July 21, the Eagle started its journey back to the command module, successfully rejoining it about four hours later. Finally, on July 22, they began their trip back to Earth, and Apollo 11 safely landed in the Pacific Ocean on July 24.

ISRO’s space missions till 2024:

Year Mission Name Mission Type Mission Description 1975 Aryabhata Satellite India's first satellite launched for science and technology research. 1980 Rohini Satellite Series (RS-1) Satellite India’s first satellite launched by the SLV-3 rocket. 1983 INSAT-1B Communication Satellite Part of India’s satellite system for communication, broadcasting, and weather. 1987 SROSS Series (SROSS-1) Satellite Series of satellites for scientific research and observation. 1993 IRS-1E Earth Observation Part of India’s satellite program for monitoring and managing resources. 1999 INSAT-2E Communication Satellite Advanced satellite for communication and broadcasting. 2001 GSAT-1 Communication Satellite Experimental satellite to test new communication technologies. 2005 Cartosat-1 Earth Observation Satellite for high-resolution mapping and cartography. 2008 Chandrayaan-1 Lunar Exploration India’s first mission to the Moon, discovered water molecules. 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) Mars Exploration Mars Exploration India’s first mission to Mars, making it the first Asian country to reach Martian orbit. 2014 IRNSS-1C Navigation Part of India’s navigation satellite system for accurate location information. 2015 Astrosat Space Observatory India’s first space observatory for astronomy studies. 2016 GSAT-18 Communication Satellite Advanced satellite supporting communication and broadband services. 2017 Cartosat-2 Series Satellite Earth Observation High-resolution satellite for mapping and military use. 2018 GSAT-29 Communication Satellite Satellite providing broadband connection to rural and remote areas. 2019 Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Exploration The mission aims to enhance lunar scientific knowledge by studying topography, seismography, minerals, surface chemistry, and the lunar atmosphere. 2020 GSAT-30 Communication Satellite Replacement for INSAT-4A, providing better communication services. 2021 PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Satellite Launch Mission carrying Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite and 18 others. 2022 GSAT-24 Communication Satellite Satellite launched for DTH television services by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). 2023 LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-1 Satellite Launch Launch of 36 OneWeb communication satellites using the LVM3 rocket. 2023 Aditya-L1 Solar Exploration India’s first solar mission to study the sun’s outer atmosphere and chromosphere. 2023 Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Exploration India became the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the uncharted south polar region of the Moon with the Chandrayaan-3 2024 X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) Satellite Launch Launched to study cosmic X-rays and the brightest celestial objects.

India On The Moon

On August 23, 2023, India became the first country to land its spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, on the moon's south pole. The spacecraft landed in a crater called Malapert A, which is about 300 kilometres from the South Pole of the Moon.

ISRO successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 probe on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Countries That Landed On the Moon

• The Soviet Union: The Soviet Union's Luna 9 was the first to land softly on the moon in 1966.

• U.S.: In 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 mission, with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, was the most important event in the space race, with 12 astronauts landing on the moon over six missions.

• China: China landed its first rover, Yutu, on the moon in 2013 and its second rover, Yutu-2, on the moon's far side in 2019, which was a big deal.

• Russia: Russia brought back moon rocks from the moon in 1976.

• India: India's Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023 successfully landed on the moon, making India the fourth country to do so.

• Japan: Japan landed its first rover on the moon in January, but it landed on the wrong side, which made it harder to use its solar panels.