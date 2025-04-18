2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Skoda has launched the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV in India. This flagship SUV was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi. It is available in two variants– Sportline and the Laurin & Klement. The new SUV features a fresh design, premium features, and performance. Notably, the premium SUV made its Indian debut in 2017 as a seven-seater 4x4 vehicle.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Price, Availability, Rivals

The Sportline variant of the new Kodiaq is priced at Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Laurin & Klement variant is priced at Rs 48.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit, indicating that the SUV will be assembled at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant (formerly known as Aurangabad). Interestingly, the sister company, Volkswagen, which recently launched the Tiguan R-Line, will be available in India via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) import. It is available in seven different colours: Bronx Gold, Steel Grey, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Velvet Red, Race Blue, and Moon White.

The bookings for the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq are open, and interested buyers can reserve the new SUV online by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000 via the company’s official website. The deliveries of the new Kodiaq will commence on May 2, 2025. In India, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will compete against the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, Hyundai Tucson, Audi Q3, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s New?

The new Skoda Kodiaq now features a sharper design than its predecessor, which was much more boxy earlier. The second-generation SUV now measures 4,758mm in length, which is 61mm more than its predecessor. The width has been decreased by 18mm, which now stands at 1,864mm, and is 1,659mm in height, which has been decreased by 20mm. Notably, the wheelbase of the new SUV remains unchanged, which is 2,791mm.

The new SUV features a lot of changes on both the inside and outside. The exterior of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq now comes with new bumpers and headlight design. From the sides, the SUV sports 18-inch aero-style alloy wheels and at the rear, it has a new pair of taillights and comes with a flatter boot. Inside, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq, the dashboard features a 13-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, HUD (Heads Up Display), a Smart Dial setup with three rotary knobs below the infotainment screen, providing an intuitive control over various functions.

Other features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating and cooling functionality, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and multiple USB Type-C ports.

In terms of safety, the new SUV comes with several ADAS features such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it includes nine airbags, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), hill hold control, hill descent assist, and more.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Specifications

The 2025 SKoda Kodiaq features a 2.0L, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine which produces a power output of 201 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. It generates 14 bhp more power than its previous generation. The engine is mated with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission and has a 4x4 powertrain system. Moreover, the new Kodiaq comes with a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl.

